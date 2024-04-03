Sora Finance and Wealthbox announce partnership to accelerate liability optimization for financial advisors

Sora Finance is a leading wealthtech startup providing liability planning as a service to financial advisors and the wealth management community. Sora Finance is now available to Wealthbox users as a seamless integration

Sora Finance announced that they have partnered with Wealthbox to enable advisors to add value to the liabilities side of their clients’ balance sheets.

We are excited to provide advisors with an easy way to deliver liability planning as a service to their clients, enhancing their ability to meet their financial objectives.” — Charlie Fargo, Head of Product Partnerships at Wealthbox