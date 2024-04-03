Sora Finance and Wealthbox announce partnership to accelerate liability optimization for financial advisors
Sora Finance is a leading wealthtech startup providing liability planning as a service to financial advisors and the wealth management community.
Sora Finance announced that they have partnered with Wealthbox to enable advisors to add value to the liabilities side of their clients’ balance sheets.
We are excited to provide advisors with an easy way to deliver liability planning as a service to their clients, enhancing their ability to meet their financial objectives.”PALO ALTO, CA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sora Finance, the automated platform that allows financial advisors to manage their clients’ debt with the same rigor as their assets, announced that they have partnered with Wealthbox to enable advisors to add value to the liabilities side of their clients’ balance sheets. The Sora solution seamlessly integrates with Wealthbox to continuously scan a client’s liabilities and automatically push a task into an advisor’s Wealthbox dashboard when there is an opportunity for an advisor to make a recommendation to refinance and save money. Advisors can also request a loan for their clients and Sora will scan over 100 lenders for the best rate, including closing costs and other fees. Sora takes care of marshalling the closing process, giving advisors a dashboard so that they can track where the loan is at any given time.
— Charlie Fargo, Head of Product Partnerships at Wealthbox
“We wanted to partner with Wealthbox because we wanted to meet advisors where they live: their CRM,” said Siddhartha Oza, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Sora Finance. “Their API architecture allows us to onboard clients seamlessly and operate silently in the background for an advisor, alerting them that they are going to be a hero that day and why. It positions the advisor at the center of their clients’ financial lives with a valuable service for virtually no effort.”
“Wealthbox is happy to announce its partnership with Sora and welcome them to our wealth-tech partner ecosystem,” added Charlie Fargo, Head of Product Partnerships at Wealthbox. “We are excited to provide advisors with an easy way to deliver liability planning as a service to their clients, enhancing their ability to meet their financial objectives.”
Advisors today are looking to add value to their clients beyond just investing. Sora’s software solution allows advisors to build value and trust by providing advice on their liabilities, which are a large part of a typical client’s financial life. According to a survey done by The Spectrem Group, 84% of advisory clients want their advisors to advise them on liabilities but only 4% of advisors do so. This newly formed partnership is committed to helping Wealthbox users exploit that gap in service to grow their practice.
The announcement comes on the heels of Sora being awarded the “Emerging Technology” award at the Technology Tools for Today (T3) Conference in January. It is one of only two awards given out by the conference. The integration with Wealthbox is now live and advisors interested in learning more can contact Sora at contact@sorafinance.com or reach out to your Wealthbox relationship manager. For advisors who would like to learn more about how liability management can help grow your practice, you can click here to read a white paper written by John O’Connell and Joel Bruckenstein.
ABOUT SORA
Sora Finance is the one-stop shop for financial advisors looking to grow client net worth by optimizing the other side of the balance sheet - liabilities. Sora’s platform automatically populates and refreshes data on clients’ outstanding debt (including mortgages, HELOCs, student loans, and credit cards), giving advisors unparalleled visibility and out-of-the-box analytical tools for designing wealth-creation strategies. Using its AI-based insights engine and live rates from 50+ lenders across the country, Sora also proactively alerts advisors when their clients can save money on existing liabilities and surfaces the best rates on new loan requests. With coverage of 100+ types of consumer and commercial credit products, Sora handles all client lending needs with ease. Sora partners with 500+ advisory firms and actively advises on more than $2.5 billion in client liabilities. For more information visit www.sorafinance.com.
Siddhartha Oza
Sora Finance
contact@sorafinance.com
