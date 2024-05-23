Experior Financial Group Congratulates Chief Business Development Officer Shawn Redford on Appointment to GAMA Board
Experior Financial Group Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Shawn Redford, Chief Business Development Officer, to the Board of GAMA Global Canada.
No surprise! Shawn’s commitment to professional excellence and development is exactly why he’s a part of our leadership team.”GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experior Financial Group Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Shawn Redford, esteemed Chief Business Development Officer, to the Board of GAMA Global Canada. This prestigious selection reflects Shawn’s outstanding reputation and over 25 years of extensive experience in Canada’s insurance and investment industry.
— CEO, Jamie Prickett
Reflecting on his appointment, Redford expressed “I’m honoured to be given this opportunity to collaborate with my fellow board members to strengthen GAMA Global Canada’s future and to help our industry leaders benefit from GAMA’s world-class education and training resources.”
Jamie Prickett, Experior Financial Group’s CEO and co-founder stated “No surprise! Shawn’s commitment to professional excellence and development is exactly why he’s a part of our leadership team. I’m thrilled to see our industry is finally recognizing the vital role and importance of the agency builder model in Canada.” Prickett continued, “Only in Canada has recruiting been a bad word. Experior is proving it can be done with integrity and professionalism.”
GAMA Global’s membership comprises General Managers and First Line Leaders, Managers and Front line leaders, Learning Leaders and Educational Development Personnel and Corporate Executives from the insurance landscape in over 25 countries.
Shawn Redford’s dedication to advancing the financial services industry is evident in his proactive approach to his new role. He is actively participating in certification programs and embracing all the benefits of board membership. His enthusiasm for networking with global leaders and inspiring professionals worldwide aligns perfectly with Experior’s mission of fostering growth and excellence in the industry.
To become a member of GAMA Global Canada, one must be working in an active leadership role within a recognized Canadian Financial Institution or licensed independent financial services company. Membership in GAMA Global Canada is provided in reciprocation with membership in Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada. Redford encourages, “If you’re recruiting, training or leading a sales team in the financial services industry, I would strongly encourage membership in GAMA.”
Member benefits include Access to the GAMA Global Learning Centre, GAMA Global E-Journal, Book of the Month Club, Ted Talk Leadership Spotlight, Best Practices Leadership Webinars, Take-5 Best Practice Review and Local Chapter Benefits with opportunities for training, events, community, resources and more!
Experior Financial Group Inc., congratulates Shawn Redford on this significant achievement. His appointment to the GAMA Global Board is a testament to his exceptional leadership and commitment to the financial services industry. Experior Financial Group is confident that Shawn will excel in this role and continue to inspire and drive excellence within our organization and beyond.
About: Experior Financial Group Inc. is the fastest growing Managing General Agency in Canada that offers a unique tri-brid model, Top notch compensation, mentoring, support, opportunity to earn shares, Legacy program, education and training. Celebrating ten years of Disctinction in the Canadian financial services and insurance industry and five years in the USA as an IMO.
