SilverTech Poised for Continued Growth with Move to New 40,000 Sq Ft Headquarters in Bedford, NH
SilverTech, a leading digital marketing agency announces their upcoming relocation to a new, state-of-the-art headquarters in Bedford, NH.MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SilverTech, a leading provider of innovative digital marketing and website development solutions, today announced a significant expansion with the upcoming relocation to a new, state-of-the-art headquarters in Bedford, NH. This move comes on the heels of a period of exceptional growth, fueled by a string of major client wins and industry recognition.
The new 40,000-square-foot facility, a dramatic expansion from their current 15,000-square-foot renovated schoolhouse, will provide SilverTech with the space and resources necessary to continue exceeding client expectations and fostering innovation.
“We are thrilled to announce this exciting move,” said Nick Soggu, CEO of SilverTech. “The incredible growth we’ve experienced in recent years is a testament to the dedication and talent of our team as well as a direct result of the continuous, long-term relationships we are forging with our client base. This new headquarters will give us the room to continue to collaborate in person, further elevate our service offerings and expand our reach.”
Key features of the new facility include:
Large, dedicated training center: This space will provide SilverTech with the capacity to host industry-leading training sessions and workshops for both internal staff and clients.
Over 20 conference rooms: Facilitating seamless collaboration and communication both internally and with clients.
Modern work collaboration spaces: Designed to foster creativity, teamwork, and a dynamic work environment.
Momentum Fueled by Client Wins and Industry Accolades
SilverTech’s growth is driven by a strong track record of success. Recent client wins include industry leaders such as Allison Transmission, Church’s Chicken, Forvis, Starett, F&M Bank, and dozens more. New technology partners added to the roster include Znode, Akumina, Hubspot and Sanity.
Furthermore, SilverTech has been recognized as a top performer in the digital marketing and development landscape. Notably, they were selected as the Progress Sitefinity Partner and Digital Agency of the Year, the only agency designated with this prestigious title in North America. Additionally, SilverTech has received numerous industry awards, including Website of the Year.
Looking Ahead: A Bright Future in Bedford
The move to Bedford signifies SilverTech’s commitment to continued advancement and growth. The new headquarters will enable them to:
Attract and retain top talent: The modern, collaborative workspace will further enhance SilverTech’s position as an employer of choice.
Expand service offerings: The additional space will allow SilverTech to develop and introduce new services to meet the evolving needs of their clients.
Accommodate future growth: The new facility provides ample space to accommodate SilverTech’s ambitious growth plans for the years to come
About SilverTech
SilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex digital business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design & development, data and technology integration, and digital business consultation. Chief Marketer selected SilverTech as a ‘Top 200 Agency’ and Progress Sitefinity selected SilverTech as Digital Agency of the Year. Clients include national and global brands such as Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, SNHU.edu, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, Forvis, Fulton Bank, Church’s Chicken and others. SilverTech is headquartered in Manchester, NH, with the upcoming relocation to 5 Commerce Park North, Bedford, New Hampshire planned for May, 29, 2024.
