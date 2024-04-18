SilverTech Partners with Znode to Enhance B2B Ecommerce Solutions
SilverTech is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Znode.MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SilverTech, a leading digital experience agency, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Znode, an innovative multi-channel B2B ecommerce platform. This collaboration marks a milestone in both companies’ efforts to deliver cutting-edge digital experiences and drive business growth for their clients. With SilverTech’s proficiency in complex ecommerce for client’s, this partnership will bring their manufacturing customers to the next level by creating meaningful transactional experiences.
As businesses worldwide continue to navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the demand for robust ecommerce solutions has never been higher. Recognizing this need, SilverTech has joined forces with Znode to offer clients a comprehensive suite of ecommerce tools and services designed to optimize online sales, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences. Manufacturers will benefit from the flexibility of Znode’s API-first architecture, which makes exchanging data easy and efficient. SilverTech is excited to partner with this new platform and leverage Znode’s highly scaleable, customizable, and feature-rich solutions for their clients. Znode integrates and performs well with SilverTech’s leading digital experience platform (DXP) partners like Progress Sitefinity making Znode the perfect choice for SilverTech’s latest partnership.
“At SilverTech, we are constantly evaluating our clients’ short and long-term needs and look to expand our technology partnerships to ensure we can provide them with the platforms and integrations they need. Znode's robust feature set and headless commerce capabilities allow us to provide the ecommerce user experiences our clients are looking for.” - Derek Barka, Chief Technology Officer, SilverTech.”
Znode's CEO, Rupesh Agrawal, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to collaborate with SilverTech to empower businesses with innovative ecommerce solutions that drive growth and success. Together, we will deliver unparalleled value to our clients and help them achieve their digital transformation goals."
With SilverTech's extensive experience in digital strategy and Znode's advanced ecommerce technology, clients can expect a seamless integration process and ongoing support to maximize the performance of their online storefronts. Whether businesses are looking to launch a new ecommerce platform, optimize their existing systems, or expand into new markets, SilverTech and Znode are committed to providing the expertise and resources needed to succeed.
About Znode
Znode is a B2B ecommerce platform created for managing complex ecommerce. Serving as a center of commerce for manufacturers and distributors, the platform enables the management of multiple channels, storefronts, brands, and business models. Its contemporary API-first architecture, flexible data model, and native feature configuration make the platform as dynamic and agile as modern-day business. Znode is a product of Amla Commerce, Inc. (amla.io).
About SilverTech
SilverTech is an award-winning digital experience agency redefining how businesses connect with their customers. Founded in 1996, SilverTech delivers digital strategies and solutions that connect user experiences with innovative tech to maximize results. With services such as digital consultation and strategy, website design and development, content management implementation, custom application development, integration, and full-service digital marketing, SilverTech provides an unexpectedly enjoyable experience for solving even the most complex business problems. SilverTech has worked with national and global brands such as Starrett, BorgWarner, Life is Good, Segway, Drexel University, Nova Scotia Power, Fulton Bank, State of New Hampshire Travel and Tourism, and Conservation International. As a Premium Sitefinity partner, Sitefinity Partner of the Year, and Sitefinity Site of the Year award winner, they’ve proven their advanced technical competencies and have the depth of expertise to guide you successfully through any challenge or project.
