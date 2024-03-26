SilverTech's Jeff McPherson and Derek Barka Named Progress Sitefinity Champions for 2024.
SilverTech, a leading digital experience agency, announces that Jeff McPherson, CDO, and Derek Barka, CTO, have been selected as Progress Sitefinity Champions.MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SilverTech, a leading digital experience agency, proudly announces that Jeff McPherson, Chief Digital Officer, and Derek Barka, Chief Technology Officer, have been selected as Progress Sitefinity Champions for 2024. This prestigious recognition is awarded to select individuals who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to and expertise in Progress Sitefinity, a leading content management and digital experience platform.
The Progress Sitefinity Champions program celebrates individuals who display unparalleled dedication, knowledge, and enthusiasm for Progress Sitefinity. Jeff McPherson and Derek Barka exemplify these qualities through their innovative contributions, extensive experience, and continuous support for the Sitefinity platform. They are champions in the Progress community, providing constructive feedback and valuable insights to Progress to produce a better platform.
"We are thrilled to have Jeff and Derek recognized as Progress Sitefinity Champions for 2024," said Nick Soggu, CEO of SilverTech. "Their deep understanding of the platform, combined with their passion for delivering exceptional digital experiences, is instrumental in driving success for our clients and further solidifying SilverTech's position as a leader in the digital industry."
Jeff and Derek join an elite group of industry professionals selected as champions, representing the best and brightest in digital experience and content management. As Chief Digital Officer at SilverTech, Jeff McPherson oversees the strategic direction and execution of digital initiatives, leveraging his expertise in digital marketing and technology to deliver impactful solutions for clients across various industries. Derek Barka, in his role as Chief Technology Officer, leads the technology team in architecting and implementing innovative digital solutions, drawing on his expertise in software development and enterprise architecture. Derek has been a Progress Champion (formerly Progress MVP) since 2020.
SilverTech was selected by Progress as the 2023 Digital Agency of the Year earlier this year and was the only recipient of the prestigious award in North America.
About SilverTech
SilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex digital business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital strategy, digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design & development, digital experience technology implementation and digital transformation. Chief Marketer selected SilverTech as a ‘Top 200 Agency’. Clients include national and global brands such as Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, and others.
Erin Presseau
SilverTech
+1 6036696600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube