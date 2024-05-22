Business Reporter: Enabling human-centric work models
How collaboration platforms can take employee satisfaction beyond location flexibilityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, collaboration tool provider Klaxoon talk about how human-centric work models – where employees feel that they are supported, empowered and valued – can boost profitability. According to a recent Gartner survey, employees operating in such work models are three times more likely to both enjoy high intent to stay in the organisation and experience low levels of fatigue. Work culture should also increasingly become a value proposition made by employers to attract and retain talent, as well as to reduce the burn-out process of existing employees. It’s also important for employers to bear in mind that location flexibility is only one, albeit an essential, factor of employee satisfaction, and that there are other aspects too that must be nurtured to make the workforce feel supported and valued.
Employers, for example, must provide the technological and cultural prerequisites of open communication, where employees can share their concerns, feedback and ideas with both their fellow-workers and bosses. But asking for and gathering feedback is only half the story. For employers to feel they’re listened to, feedback also needs to be acted upon and Inclusive working environments should be created for employees’ of diverse ethnic, physical and neuro backgrounds to feel that they are an integral part of the team.
Collaborative platforms which aren’t only hubs for internal communication but can also enable project management including task delegation and decision-making processes, as well as streamlined workflows while also including interactive querying and gamification features, can lead to more engaged employees and an up to 23 per cent increase in profitability.
To learn more about how Klaxoon’s collaborative platform can help roll out and scale these capabilities and its methodology to measures employee participation, read the article.
