Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law Champions Motorcycle Safety

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, a time for Houston's motorcycle community to refocus on safe riding habits.

A recent TxDOT report revealed a disturbing rise in motorcycle fatalities across Texas, with nearly 600 deaths and over 2,400 serious injuries in 2022 alone.” — Terry Bryant, Founder and President of Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, a time for Houston's motorcycle community to refocus on safe riding habits. Sharing the road responsibly is vital in Houston's heavy traffic, ensuring both motorcyclists and car drivers reach their destinations safely.

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law, led by former judge Terry Bryant, advocates for motorcycle safety. With over 35 years of experience and a proven record representing motorcycle accident victims, Mr. Bryant understands the importance of preventative measures.

“Motorcycle safety is always a priority,” says Mr. Bryant, the law firm's Founder and President. “A recent TxDOT report revealed a disturbing rise in motorcycle fatalities across Texas, with nearly 600 deaths and over 2,400 serious injuries in 2022 alone. This trend emphasizes the need for increased awareness and responsible riding practices. While we celebrate the freedom of riding, protecting yourself is paramount.”

National statistics underscore the vulnerability of riders. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports motorcyclists are about 22 times more likely to be killed in a crash compared to people in cars. Motorcycle accidents often result in more severe injuries due to the lack of car safety features like airbags, seat belts, and crumple zones.

For Texas bikers, here are common motorcycle injuries and prevention tips:

• Road Rash: Sliding across pavement can cause severe skin abrasions, potentially requiring skin grafts. Prevention: Wear high-quality, abrasion-resistant clothing, like leather.

• Broken Bones: Collisions and accidents can easily break bones, often in the legs, arms, ribs, and pelvis. Prevention: Invest in protective gear like body armor, gloves, and boots.

• Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) and Concussions: Even with a helmet, riders can suffer from head injuries. Prevention: Always wear a DOT-approved helmet and maintain a safe following distance.

And just as importantly:

• Be Seen, Be Safe: Increase visibility with reflective gear and bright headlights.

• Ride Defensively: Assume other drivers might not see you and anticipate potential hazards.

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is dedicated to promoting safe roads for all Texans. Our website offers information on motorcycle safety tips and about motorcycle accidents. Visit https://www.terrybryant.com/motorcycle-safety-awareness-pr/ to learn more.

Media Contact:

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is available for interviews throughout May and beyond to discuss motorcycle safety in more detail. Mr. Bryant's extensive experience and legal knowledge make him a valuable resource for local TV news media. Please contact Barbara Sterbanz at (713) 973-8888 or barbara@terrybryant.com to schedule an interview.

About Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law

Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law is a Houston-based personal injury law firm handling serious injury and wrongful death claims, including motorcycle crashes. As a former judge, Terry Bryant is a highly respected legal authority with a proven track record of securing the compensation clients deserve. Since 1985, the firm has secured over $1 billion in gross recoveries for injury victims. For more information, visit www.terrybryant.com.

