Scarpello Group, LLC Announces it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance

Scarpello Group, LLC, a leading provider of innovative business intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce it has achieved SOC 2 Type I Compliance.

OMAHA, NE, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “This achievement indicates that our handling and processing of customers’ data meets key security standards. The protection of customer data is the highest priority for our team, and we are committed to building a robust security and compliance program. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone as another way of building trust with our customers,” expressed Ben Titus, Managing Partner of Scarpello Group. “Both Vanta & Advantage Partners were tremendous partners throughout the process and helped guide us to this milestone,” added Titus.

“We were pleased to partner with Scarpello Group to help them achieve SOC 2 Type I Compliance,” said Andrew Gulrajani, Cofounder and Partner of Advantage Partners. “We understand the complexity, stress, and uncertainty of undergoing compliance audits, and are grateful to work with Scarpello Group to help them achieve their security, compliance and business growth goals,” added Gulrajani.

About Scarpello Group, LLC

Scarpello Group, LLC is a leading provider of innovative business intelligence solutions, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions with precision and confidence. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer success, Scarpello Group delivers innovative analytics tools tailored to the specific needs of all business industries. For more information, visit www.scarpellogroup.com.

About Advantage Partners

Advantage Partners’ mission is to partner with our clients to reduce the complexity, stress, and uncertainty of undergoing compliance audits, all while implementing best practices related to security. We do this by combining our strong understanding of emerging technologies with our deep experience using the Vanta platform to help clients achieve their security, compliance, and business growth goals. For more information, visit www.advantage-partners.com.

