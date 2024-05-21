Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference in Seoul
South Korea-Uzbekistan Collaboration FlourishesTASHKENT , UZBEKISTAN, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a series of fruitful negotiations and collaborations, South Korea and Uzbekistan are poised to strengthen their partnership through the upcoming Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference to be held in Seoul. This event marks a significant milestone in the history of cooperation between the two nations, reflecting a deepening relationship built on shared values and mutual benefits.
Over the years, South Korea and Uzbekistan have enjoyed a robust partnership characterized by extensive bilateral negotiations and joint ventures. Notably, projects like the Uz-Kor Gas Chemical complex have become a symbol of successful industrial collaboration, demonstrating the synergy between South Korean technological prowess and Uzbek natural resources. These collaborations have laid a solid foundation for future initiatives, reinforcing the economic and cultural ties between the two countries.
The partnership has seen significant advancements in areas such as information technology, energy, and infrastructure. Joint ventures have not only bolstered technological exchanges but also facilitated cultural and educational interactions. These projects underscore a commitment to long-term cooperation and shared growth, setting a precedent for future collaborative success.
The Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference will showcase Uzbekistan's exceptional human potential and its burgeoning IT landscape. With over 125,000 IT graduates annually and a young workforce making up 60% of its population, Uzbekistan offers a highly skilled yet cost-effective talent pool. This conference will highlight programs like ZeroRisk, Regional Headquarters, and Enterprise Uzbekistan, designed to support international businesses and streamline their entry and operations in Uzbekistan.
Ranked as the top English-speaking country in Central Asia, Uzbekistan presents a compelling case for outsourcing. The conference will delve into the advantages offered by the country, including a multicultural workforce, supportive government initiatives, and significant tax preferences for IT and Economic Service (IT-ES) companies. Notably, IT companies benefit from exceptionally favorable tax conditions, including 0% Profit Tax, 0% VAT, 7.5% Personal Income Tax, 0% Social Contributions, and 0% Custom duties, creating an ideal environment for growth and profitability in the tech sector.
Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the strategic benefits of partnering with Uzbekistan. Register now to secure your spot at the Uzbekistan Outsourcing Conference and be part of an evolving business landscape that promises growth, innovation, and sustainability.
Date: 24th of May, 14:00-17:00
Location: COEX Conference Room 300 (3F), Seoul
