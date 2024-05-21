SUPERIOR SEAM PERFORMANCE EXCEEDS SSR COMPETITION

Building Research Systems Advances Seam Technology in the Architect and Design Community Sector

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Research Systems Inc. (BRS) proudly announces the expansion of our website with a new section dedicated exclusively to architects, engineers, and both current and potential license holders. This initiative highlights the advanced capabilities of our Superior Seam Technology™ (SST) within our TS324® and PanelCraft™ lines, establishing new benchmarks for standing seam roof systems.

The new Architects section is designed to serve as a comprehensive resource, offering insights and interactive tools tailored for design professionals. It will feature detailed tabs and a roof system photo gallery, encouraging our license holders to contribute photographs of their exemplary projects. These submissions will showcase the practical applications and superior performance of our roofing systems in real-world scenarios.

Timed to coincide with the AIA Convention from June 5-8, 2024, in Washington DC, this section aims to support our licensees by fostering greater visibility and facilitating more project specifications. It is part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the roofing industry.

We invite all interested parties to visit the new Architects section (https://www.brsusa.com/architects) during its debut at the AIA Convention and explore the integration of design functionality and technical precision that BRS offers to today's architectural and construction professionals.