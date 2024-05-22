Lexington Cosmetic Dentistry Practice Celebrates a Family Legacy of Smiles
Dr. Jenny Miller’s daughter, Emily, graduates from dental school exactly 30 years after her mother. She has joined Hamburg Expressions as a dentist.LEXINGTON , KY, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamburg Expressions is proud to announce a unique family achievement in the field of dentistry: Dr. Jenny Miller, a renowned Lexington cosmetic dentist, will be presenting her daughter Emily Miller’s dental school diploma on stage exactly 30 years after receiving her own degree!
This momentous occasion marks the continuation of a passionate commitment to dental excellence within the Miller family. Dr. Miller's daughter, following in her mother's footsteps, has joined the practice and has started seeing patients, bringing fresh perspectives and the latest in dental advancements to the Lexington community. Adding to the family's deep ties in the dental field, Dr. Miller's husband, Neil Miller, a Certified Master Technician (CMT), runs the state-of-the-art on-site dental lab at Hamburg Expressions. His craftsmanship and attention to detail in dental restorations have made significant contributions to the success and reputation of the practice.
Dr. Jenny Miller expressed her pride and excitement about the future: "It is an incredibly proud moment for me to present my daughter with her diploma, marking both our commitments to a profession we dearly love. This milestone is not just a personal joy but a promise to our patients that the legacy of quality and compassionate care at Hamburg Expressions will continue."
To celebrate both Emily’s graduation and Dr. Jenny Miller’s thirty year anniversary as a dentist, Hamburg Expressions will be hosting a special open house on Thursday, May 30th from 4:30-7:30pm.
Dr. Miller, Neil, and Emily are excited to continue providing the Lexington community with the highest quality dental care alongside the Hamburg Expressions team.
About Hamburg Expressions
Hamburg Expressions is a full-service dental practice in Lexington, KY offering cosmetic, restorative, preventative, and family dentistry services. With Emily joining the practice, the Miller family continues its commitment to providing top-quality dental care that prioritizes lifelong oral health and wellness. With thirty years of experience in the field, Dr. Jenny Miller has received numerous “Best Dentist” awards, and she has also been recognized by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry for her exceptional smile makeovers. Popular procedures at Hamburg Expressions include Invisalign®, porcelain veneers, dental implants, and more. The Miller family is available for interview upon request.
For more information about Hamburg Expressions, please visit cosmeticdentistlexington.net or facebook.com/hamburgexpressions
