Greater Haralson Chamber Launches Boxed Fan Drive to Keep Community Cool This Summer
Donate Boxed Fans at Locations Throughout West Georgia and Online to Support Haralson C.A.R.E.S. Initiative
The Haralson C.A.R.E.S. team is committed to supporting our community, especially during challenging times like extreme heat.”WACO, GA., UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dedicated Haralson C.A.R.E.S. team, an initiative under the Greater Haralson Chamber, is launching a Boxed Fan Drive throughout the month of May to ensure the well-being of community members who may struggle to stay cool as temperatures continue to rise. The initiative specifically targets the service industry, with the Greater Haralson Chamber acting as a liaison to connect individuals with local businesses, further enhancing community support.
— Tara Chapman, Greater Haralson Chamber Chief Operating Officer
The Boxed Fan Drive aims to provide relief to those in need by collecting boxed fans and distributing them to vulnerable community members, helping them stay comfortable during the hot summer months. Initiatives like Haralson C.A.R.E.S. are a testament to the Greater Haralson Chamber's dedication to the well-being of its community.
Donation Drop-Off Locations:
-Greater Haralson Chamber (70 Murphy Campus Blvd.)
-Bremen Police Department (191 N Georgia Ave., Bremen)
-S & S Homes Realty LLC (100 Courthouse Square, Buchanan)
-Advanced Chiropractic (145 Head Avenue, Tallapoosa)
-Community Christian Council (734 Bowdon St., Tallapoosa)
-The Union on Odessa (16 Odessa St., Tallapoosa)
-Ladies Way Fitness (1135 Pacific Ave., Bremen)
“The Haralson C.A.R.E.S. team is committed to supporting our community, especially during challenging times like extreme heat,” Greater Haralson Chamber Chief Operating Officer Tara Chapman said. “We encourage everyone to contribute to the Boxed Fan Drive, whether by purchasing a fan from our online wish list or dropping off a donation at one of our convenient locations. Together, we can make a significant difference and ensure that everyone stays cool and comfortable this summer.”
For a more convenient method of contributing, the Greater Haralson Chamber established an online wish list at https://a.co/6PRPUpy.
Samantha Homcy
Rhythm Communications
+1 470-991-2156
shomcy@rhythmcommunications.com
