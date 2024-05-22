Greater Haralson Chamber Celebrates Graduation of Junior Chamber Leadership Program Students
Ceremony held May 20
WACO, GA., UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber is proud to announce the graduation of students from Bremen High School and Haralson County High School who have successfully completed our Junior Chamber Leadership program. This remarkable group of young leaders has demonstrated outstanding commitment and enthusiasm throughout the program, engaging in a variety of enriching activities designed to prepare them for future success.
Students in the Junior Chamber Leadership program had the opportunity to visit local industries and small businesses, gaining first hand insights into their operations and contributions to the community. They participated in interactive workshops and team-building exercises to learn the importance of effective collaboration, enhancing their personal and professional development. A highlight of the program was a trip to the Capitol, where students observed government processes and met with state legislators, providing them with valuable exposure to civic engagement. The program also emphasized community involvement, encouraging students to take active roles and make positive contributions to their local communities.
The 2024 Junior Chamber Leadership Program graduates are Katelyn Collins, Lexi Vincent, Isabelle Price, Luke Moody, Emma Burgess, Kadie Lee, Ella West, Lily Hansard, Will Sims, Jenna Reed, Braelyn Anderson, Luke Lewis, Lexie Smith, Heidi Ellis, Owen Gore, Kathryn Christian, Lily Baxter, Campbell Solberg, Olivia McBride, Emma Grace McGukin, Alex Fajardo and Ellie McGill.
"We are incredibly proud of the students from Bremen High School and Haralson County High School who have graduated from our Junior Chamber Leadership program,” Greater Haralson Chamber Chief Operating Officer Tara Chapman said. “Their enthusiasm and dedication have been truly inspiring. We believe this group has a bright future ahead, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in our community and beyond."
The Junior Chamber Leadership program is designed to equip young people with the skills, knowledge, and experiences necessary to become effective leaders and active community members. By providing these opportunities, the Greater Haralson Chamber aims to nurture the next generation of leaders who will drive positive change and contribute to the growth and development of Haralson County.
For more information about the Junior Chamber Leadership Program please contact the Chamber at tchapman@haralson.org or 770-537-5594.
