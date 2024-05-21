Current cremation legislation in Northern Ireland dates back to 1961 - the Cremation (Belfast) Regulations (NI) 1961 (the 1961 Regulations) - and only applies to crematoria operated by Belfast City Council. The aim of the legislation is to revise current legislation to enable all council crematoria to be regulated under the same uniform process.
You just read:
The Local Government (Cremation) Regulations (NI) - screening
