Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,427 in the last 365 days.

The Occupational Pension Schemes (Collective Money Purchase Schemes) (Extension to Unconnected Multiple Employer Schemes and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2026 - screening

Date published:

The UK pensions system has historically operated on a binary basis, with Defined Benefit (DB) schemes placing risk on employers through guaranteed outcomes, and Defined Contribution (DC) schemes placing risk on individuals with no guaranteed retirement income. Collective Money Purchase (CMP) schemes offer an alternative model by pooling employer and member contributions into a single fund to provide a target retirement income, with risks and returns shared across members.

Under the Pension Schemes Act 2021, CMP schemes were initially limited to single employers or connected employer groups. These Regulations will extend existing provision to allow participation by multiple unconnected employers, thereby broadening access to collective pension arrangements. 

The framework introduces appropriate authorisation, supervisory requirements, and safeguards to ensure effective regulatory oversight, member protection, and market confidence while enabling a wider range of employers to offer CMP schemes.

Exisiting/Revised/New: Revised
Date of Screening: 23/07/2026
Screening Outcome - Full EQIA recommended: No

Help viewing documents

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Occupational Pension Schemes (Collective Money Purchase Schemes) (Extension to Unconnected Multiple Employer Schemes and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2026 - screening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.