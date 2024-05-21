Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,027 in the last 365 days.

Dune Detectives Summer Camp: Registration Open!

Press release from Friends of the Dunes:

kids on a dune watching looking at something far awayExplore the outdoors with Dune Detectives! Friends of the Dunes is offering summer camps for children ages 5 to 8 at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center. Participants will use their powers of observation to learn about the coastal habitats within walking distance from the Nature Center. Located in Manila between the Humboldt Bay and Pacific Ocean, the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center is an ideal location for exploring diverse coastal habitats by foot. Campers will visit beaches, dunes, wetlands, and coastal forests while learning about nature through exploration, observation, games, songs, and other hands-on activities.

The Dune Detectives summer camp program will be running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout July in four sessions: July 8 to 12, July 15 to 19, July 22 to 26, and July 29 to August 2. The cost of Dune Detectives half day summer camp is $150 per session for children ages 5 to 8. To register online, or to donate to our scholarship fund, visit friendsofthedunes.org/summer-camp, or stop by the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane in Manila. Scholarship funding is available.

Questions? Contact Friends of the Dunes at (707) 444-1397 or email education@friendsofthedunes.org

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Dune Detectives Summer Camp: Registration Open!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more