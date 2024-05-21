Dune Detectives Summer Camp: Registration Open!

Press release from Friends of the Dunes:

Explore the outdoors with Dune Detectives! Friends of the Dunes is offering summer camps for children ages 5 to 8 at the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center. Participants will use their powers of observation to learn about the coastal habitats within walking distance from the Nature Center. Located in Manila between the Humboldt Bay and Pacific Ocean, the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center is an ideal location for exploring diverse coastal habitats by foot. Campers will visit beaches, dunes, wetlands, and coastal forests while learning about nature through exploration, observation, games, songs, and other hands-on activities.

The Dune Detectives summer camp program will be running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout July in four sessions: July 8 to 12, July 15 to 19, July 22 to 26, and July 29 to August 2. The cost of Dune Detectives half day summer camp is $150 per session for children ages 5 to 8. To register online, or to donate to our scholarship fund, visit friendsofthedunes.org/summer- camp, or stop by the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center, 220 Stamps Lane in Manila. Scholarship funding is available.

Questions? Contact Friends of the Dunes at (707) 444-1397 or email education@friendsofthedunes. org