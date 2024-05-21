Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Presents Online Lineup for Historic Sale with Sotheby’s London

'Silk Shadow', Mykonos, Greece 'Azienda Agricola Montefiorito', Asti, Monferrato Region, Italy 31721 Sea Level Drive, Malibu, California 507 Casey Key Road, Nokomis, Florida 3550 South Ocean Boulevard, 5B, South Palm Beach, Florida

‘Important Global Properties’ collection of nearly US$50 million coincides with Sotheby’s exhibitions of its Modern British & Irish Art sales this June

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curating the very best-in-class, Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is proud to present nearly US$50 million in marquee offerings in its ‘Important Global Properties’ collection as it continues to set new benchmarks for the industry. As part of its inaugural sale at Sotheby’s London, featuring a curation of Sotheby’s International Realty listings representing some of the finest properties available from across the globe, bidding will close between 17-24 June via the firm's online marketplace. Held as part of Sotheby's ‘The Luxury Sales,’ a series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris, and New York, properties will be on public view at Sotheby’s New Bond Street location beginning 24 May, displayed alongside fine art, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, and more. This unique integration highlights the seamless blend of modernity and tradition that defines the Sotheby's brand.

‘Important Global Properties’ further coincides with Sotheby’s exhibitions of its Modern British & Irish Art sales.

“Our global sales continue to be our most highly sought-after events. On the heels of our groundbreaking auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong, we’re honored to celebrate another monumental achievement with Sotheby’s in London. The marquee offerings in our inaugural sale will mark the first time luxury real estate will be presented at the renowned auction house in its 280-year history in Europe,” stated Krystal Aeby, president of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Our revolutionary auctions with Sotheby’s continue to redefine the luxury real estate landscape, and this moment in time is a testament to our dedication to excellence, our commitment to breaking barriers, and our collective continuance to making history."

As the world’s premier luxury real estate marketplace, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is no stranger to representing exceptional properties. Notably, the firm recently successfully auctioned ‘La Dune’' on famed Gin Lane in Southampton at Sotheby’s New York for a record-breaking US$88.48 million in January 2024.

Featured in the upcoming sale are a cliffside villa in Mykonos, Greece; a historic estate in the Italian mountainside town of Asti; a luxurious oceanfront enclave in Malibu, California; and three beachfront retreats along the pristine Gulf Coast of Florida in the enclaves of Nokomis and South Palm Beach.

‘Silk Shadow’ is a stunning cliffside villa in the ultra-luxurious Agios Lazaros enclave of Mykonos, Greece. The opulent villa features designer ensuite bathrooms, all equipped with luxurious amenities such as steam showers and oversized tubs. The expansive living room and dining area afford panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, while a chef's kitchen and a state-of-the-art gym cater to guests' every need.

The property boasts awe-inspiring views over the glistening sea, accompanied by amenities that complement its owner’s elevated lifestyle. Situated within the sought-after enclave of Mykonos, it presents premier investment potential, poised for steady income generation while delivering exceptional experiences for guests.

The property is offered in cooperation with Greece Sotheby's International Realty. Listed at €6.9 million, starting bids are expected between €2.5 million and €3.5 million, with bidding set to open on 7 June and close on 21 June.

‘Azienda Agricola Montefiorito’ in the quiet Italian mountainside town of Asti is a monastery-turned-private estate with its oldest building dating back to the 1600s. This stunning property was meticulously renovated over the past 15 years with the best consultants the region has to offer in order to preserve its historic charm. The upgrades have infused the estate with carefully crafted modernized amenities, landscaped grounds with a pool, wine-tasting facilities, its own church, and so much more.

The main villa of ‘Azienda Agricola Montefiorito’ features a ground-floor living room with a fireplace, a dining room, and a kitchen. The upper floor encompasses three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and a laundry room. The exterior has a classic Italian design with beautiful shutters and red roof tiles. Additional buildings on the property include a wine-tasting area, a cellar, and two independent apartments. The estate also includes a lovely courtyard, a renovated church, a 200-square-meter panoramic terrace, and an infinity pool with a bar, perfect for hosting events.

Over four hectares of the estate are organic vineyards that can produce up to 40,000 bottles of authentic wine.

The property is offered in cooperation with Italy Sotheby's International Realty. Listed at €3.95 million, starting bids are expected between €1 million and €2 million, with bidding set to open on 5 June and close on 21 June.

Situated in the prestigious beach enclave of Sea Level Drive in Malibu, California, 31721 Sea Level Drive is a three-level, 4,716-square-foot architectural gem. Nestled at the base of a bluff, its elegant contemporary design and sweeping ocean views offers a retreat where luxury and serenity harmonize seamlessly.

Meticulously redesigned by the renowned designer Nathan Turner, whose work has long served as a faithful source for the country’s leading interior designers, featured in Architectural Digest, Domino, Vogue, Elle Decor, House Beautiful, Food & Wine, C Magazine, The New York Times, and the Los Angeles Times, the home exudes the ambiance of a luxurious resort with living spaces designed to prioritize an inviting, open layout and expansive walls of glass framing captivating ocean panoramas.

The property is offered in cooperation with Shen Schulz of Sotheby's International Realty - Malibu Brokerage. Listed at US$17.9 million, starting bids are expected between US$6 million and US$11.75 million, with bidding set to open on 7 June and close on 20 June.

507 Casey Key Road in Nokomis sits on 90 feet of private beachfront along the pristine Gulf Coast of Florida in the exclusive Casey Key neighborhood. This gorgeous mansion features a Spanish-style exterior and Old World touches inside with iron details, a grand staircase, and stone columns. With an expansive layout with plenty of room to entertain inside and out, the home showcases a luxurious interior with two primary suites overlooking the Gulf.

The property is offered in cooperation with Lori Carey of Premier Sotheby's International Realty. Listed at US$11.795 million, starting bids are expected between US$3 million and US$6 million, with bidding set to open on 5 June and close on 18 June.

Luxury condominiums in a boutique complex with only 30 condominium residences just minutes from the heart of Palm Beach, Florida, 3550 South Ocean Boulevard, 5B and 2B are the finest in coastal living with beachfront access, elevated amenities, and privacy. The community’s exclusive amenities include a seaside pool and fitness center.

3550 South Ocean Boulevard, 5B features chiseled limestone, white oak, and walnut that warm the space, plus floor-to-ceiling windows with an unmatched ocean view. The primary suite has a large, modern ensuite bathroom, with a lavish bathtub and shower. There is also a spacious dressing room and a private balcony overlooking the clear blue water. The kitchen is a custom-designed Molteni kitchen by DDG and Champalimaud and is a chef’s paradise. The spacious living area is perfect for entertaining and with two additional bedrooms and full bathrooms, there is abundant room for guests.

3550 South Ocean Blvd, 2B offers a large open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows. Natural light infuses the space, which also features chiseled limestone, white oak, and walnut floors and counters. This unit includes an additional den space that can be used as a sitting area or home office.

Both are offered in cooperation with Kourtney Pulitzer of Sotheby's International Realty - Palm Beach Brokerage. Listed at US$4.2253 million, starting bids for 3550 South Ocean Boulevard, 5B are expected between US$1.5 million and US$2.75 million. Listed at US$3.572 million, starting bids for 3550 South Ocean Blvd, 2B are expected between US$1 million and US$2.5 million. Bidding is set to open on 6 June and close on 19 June.

Images of all properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

