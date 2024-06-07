Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens for Historic Online Sale with Sotheby’s London

Silk Shadow, Mykonos, Greece 507 Casey Key Road, Nokomis, Florida 3550 South Ocean Boulevard, 5B, South Palm Beach, Florida 3550 South Ocean Boulevard, 2B, South Palm Beach, Florida

‘Important Global Properties’ collection coincides with Sotheby’s exhibitions of its Modern British & Irish Art sales this June

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curating the very best-in-class, Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is proud to announce the opening of bidding for the marquee offerings in its ‘Important Global Properties’ collection, continuing to set new benchmarks for the industry. As part of its inaugural sale with Sotheby’s London, featuring a curation of Sotheby’s International Realty listings representing some of the finest properties available from across the globe, bidding will close between 18–⁠21 June via the firm's online marketplace. Held as part of Sotheby's ‘The Luxury Sales,’ a series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris, and New York, properties are on public view at Sotheby’s New Bond Street location, displayed alongside Sotheby’s exhibitions of its Modern British & Irish Art sales.

“Our global sales continue to be our most highly sought-after events. On the heels of our groundbreaking live auction at Sotheby’s London just days ago, we’re honored to celebrate another monumental achievement as ‘Important Global Properties’ continues online. The marquee offerings in our inaugural sale mark the first time luxury real estate is presented at the renowned auction house in its 280-year history in Europe,” stated Krystal Aeby, president of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Our revolutionary auctions with Sotheby’s continue to redefine the luxury real estate landscape, testaments to the strength of our platform, reach, dedication to excellence, and our commitment to breaking barriers as the leader in our industry."

Featured in the upcoming sales are a cliffside villa in Mykonos, Greece and three beachfront retreats along the pristine Gulf Coast of Florida in the enclaves of Nokomis and South Palm Beach.

‘Silk Shadow’ is a stunning cliffside villa in the ultra-luxurious Agios Lazaros enclave of Mykonos, Greece. The opulent villa features designer ensuite bathrooms, all equipped with luxurious amenities such as steam showers and oversized tubs. The expansive living room and dining area afford panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, while a chef's kitchen and a state-of-the-art gym cater to guests' every need.

The property boasts awe-inspiring views over the glistening sea, accompanied by amenities that complement its owner’s elevated lifestyle. Situated within the sought-after enclave of Mykonos, it presents premier investment potential, poised for steady income generation while delivering exceptional experiences for guests.

Offered in cooperation with Greece Sotheby's International Realty, bidding is open with a current ask of €3 million and is set to close on 21 June.

507 Casey Key Road in Nokomis sits on 90 feet of private beachfront along the pristine Gulf Coast of Florida in the exclusive Casey Key neighborhood. This gorgeous mansion features a Spanish-style exterior and Old World touches inside with iron details, a grand staircase, and stone columns. With an expansive layout with plenty of room to entertain inside and out, the home showcases a luxurious interior with two primary suites overlooking the Gulf.

The property is offered in cooperation with Lori Carey of Premier Sotheby's International Realty. Listed at US$11.795 million, starting bids are expected between US$3 million and US$6 million, with bidding set to open on 11 June and close on 18 June.

Luxury condominiums in a boutique complex with only 30 condominium residences just minutes from the heart of Palm Beach, Florida, 3550 South Ocean Boulevard, 5B and 2B are the finest in coastal living with beachfront access, elevated amenities, and privacy. The community’s exclusive amenities include a seaside pool and fitness center.

3550 South Ocean Boulevard, 5B features chiseled limestone, white oak, and walnut that warm the space, plus floor-to-ceiling windows with an unmatched ocean view. The primary suite has a large, modern ensuite bathroom, with a lavish bathtub and shower. There is also a spacious dressing room and a private balcony overlooking the clear blue water. The kitchen is a custom-designed Molteni kitchen by DDG and Champalimaud and is a chef’s paradise. The spacious living area is perfect for entertaining and with two additional bedrooms and full bathrooms, there is abundant room for guests.

3550 South Ocean Boulevard, 2B offers a large open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows. Natural light infuses the space, which also features chiseled limestone, white oak, and walnut floors and counters. This unit includes an additional den space that can be used as a sitting area or home office.

Offered in cooperation with Kourtney Pulitzer and Patricia Towle of Sotheby's International Realty - Palm Beach Brokerage, bidding is open for 3550 South Ocean Boulevard, 5B for US$2.8 million. Listed at US$3.572 million, starting bids for 3550 South Ocean Boulevard, 2B are expected between US$1 million and US$2.5 million, with bidding set to open on 11 June. Bidding for both is set to close on 19 June.

Images of all properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

