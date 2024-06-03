Concierge Auctions Announces June Lineup of Over $185 Million in Luxury Real Estate Spanning the Globe

2300 Garden Street Santa Barbara, California 41800 East Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California 31721 Sea Level Drive, Malibu, California 401 El Cerrito Avenue, Hillsborough, Silicon Valley, California Scenic Crest Villas, Desert Hot Springs, Near Palm Springs, California

A Santa Barbara historical landmark; an Edward R. Niles masterpiece; a turnkey Malibu oceanfront home; and the Bay Area's 'Western White House' headline June

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming auctions for June—over $185 million in luxury properties showcasing some of the most opulent real estate in the world.

Headlining the month of June are four of California’s finest real estate opportunities, including a designated Santa Barbara City historical landmark, ripe for numerous potential uses on over 11 acres; an Edward R. Niles modernist masterpiece inspired by the iconic Guggenheim and Broad art museums; a stunning Malibu oceanfront property within the prestigious Sea Level Drive community; and a stately residence known as the Bay Area’s ‘Western White House’, designed as an exact replica of the iconic facade of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

As part of its inaugural sale with Sotheby’s London, a selection of marquee offerings in the ‘Important Global Properties’ collection will continue online. This sale features a curation of Sotheby’s International Realty listings representing some of the finest properties available from across the globe, with bidding closing between 17-21 June.

All are available for viewing on conciergeauctions.com, where buyers may also place bids from anywhere in the world.

Featured Properties:

2300 Garden Street Santa Barbara, California

Listed for $50 million. Starting Bids expected up to $25 million.

Bidding open 12–26 June

A designated Santa Barbara City historical landmark, 2300 Garden Street is part of the original iconic Santa Barbara Mission lands and once served as a theological college and as various private schools dating back to the early 1900's. One of Southern California’s most unique real estate opportunities, the expansive 11.37-acre property features six institutionally sized building structures, a multipurpose sports field, tennis and basketball courts, gardens, classroom and office portables, several parking lots, and 360-degree stunning Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountain views. Zoned RE-15 with approved educational use, the property offers numerous potential uses.

Listed by Timothy Di Prizito of Christie's International Realty Real Estate | AKG, Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Realty, and Kyle Barratt & Mark Perry of CBRE, the entire site hosts multiple structures including a 40,300-plus square-foot main building, a gymnasium, chapel and bell tower, arts and sciences building, workshop, and library/dining hall—all totaling over 130,000 square feet, with some structures ready for immediate use and others primed for reimagination. The Spanish-style architecture and original fixtures like exterior sandstone walls, stained glass, wooden doors, and sculptures add to the original historic character to the buildings.

41800 East Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California

Listed for $42 million. Starting Bids expected between $10 million–$19 million.

Bidding open 12–26 June

Inspired by the iconic Guggenheim and Broad art museums and designed by renowned architect Edward R. Niles, 41800 East Pacific Coast Highway is a modernist masterpiece offering more than 8,000 square feet of luxurious living space and 75 feet of rare beachfront. This glass and steel edifice, a testament to the seamless combination of aesthetic beauty and contemporary comfort, is listed by Madison Hildebrand, President and CEO of the Malibu Life Team and star of Bravo TV’s long-running “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” television show, and Jennifer Chrisman of Compass, Wendy Wong of Treelane Realty Group, and Katherine Quach of Treeline Realty & Investment.

Located along California’s famed Pacific Coast Highway, the property spans 8,206 square feet across two residences, totaling five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one half bathroom. The primary residence is a spacious symphony of glass, steel, exposed concrete, and thoughtful integration with the surrounding natural scenery, with design elements heavily inspired by Feng Shui. High-end finishes, including Bulthaup cabinets and Dornbracht luxury faucets, adorn the interior. Elsewhere, a dedicated music room and home theater with hardwired streaming connections offer opportunities to relax and entertain. Stepping outside, a mesmerizing tide pool, fire conversation pit, and stainless steel Japanese soaking tub overlook the estate’s private beachfront.

31721 Sea Level Drive, Malibu, California

Listed for $17.9 million. Starting Bids expected between $6 million–$11.75 million.

Bidding open 7–20 June

31721 Sea Level Drive is a three-level, 4,700-plus square-foot architectural gem, with elegant contemporary design and sweeping ocean views. Listed by Shen Schulz of Sotheby's International Realty—Malibu Brokerage, the turnkey furnished oceanfront property, situated in the prestigious beach enclave of Sea Level Drive, offers a retreat where luxury and serenity harmonize seamlessly. Malibu, with its legendary beaches and cinematic sunsets, sets the stage for a lifestyle of indulgence and relaxation.

With meticulously redesigned interiors by the renowned designer Nathan Turner, the home, located at 31721 Sea Level Drive, exudes the ambiance of a luxurious resort. Turner, who runs his eponymous shop in downtown Los Angeles, has long served as a faithful source for the country’s leading interior designers. The estate’s living space is designed to prioritize an inviting, open layout. The main level showcases a sun-drenched living room complemented by a fireplace, a chic bar, and expansive walls of glass framing captivating ocean panoramas.

Bay Area’s ‘Western White House’, 401 El Cerrito Avenue, Hillsborough, Silicon Valley, California

Listed for $36.9 million. Starting Bids expected between $10 million–$17 million.

Bidding open 13–25 June

Known as the ‘Bay Area's Western White House’, this stately residence, designed as an exact replica of the iconic facade of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is nestled on a private, nearly three-acre slice of woodland. Constructed in 1930, the 24,000-plus square-foot residence was envisioned by tycoon George Hearst and designed by architect Julia Morgan, renowned for her prolific portfolio, which included over 700 buildings in California, most notably the Hearst Castle.

Listed by Alex Buljan and Pierre Buljan of Compass, the Neoclassical Georgian home greets you with majestic columns and an impeccably laid driveway, the facade exuding grandeur. Meticulously rejuvenated with the finest fixtures, the home encompasses 11 bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and five half bathrooms, spread across four levels, with high ceilings throughout. Timeless accents such as intricate crown molding, resplendent wood floors, and dazzling chandeliers seamlessly marry with contemporary elements and sleek lines, epitomizing sophistication. A spacious living room and a luxurious primary bedroom suite with two bathrooms and two dressing rooms offer unparalleled comfort. The property features a stunning wood-paneled “Oval Office” and outside, the lush grounds feature a picturesque rose garden and mature trees, along with a gazebo/pavilion and a large swimming pool, creating an oasis of tranquility and elegance.

Scenic Crest Villas, Desert Hot Springs, Near Palm Springs, California

Listed for $15 million. Reserve.

Bidding Open Through June 13—Current Ask: $5 million

Amidst the desert landscape in the Coachella Valley, just 15 minutes from Palm Springs, and 30 minutes from Joshua Tree National Park, lies a true oasis and icon of sustainable development: the five-acre gated community known as ‘Scenic Crest Villas’, comprising a portfolio of 40 rentable new construction units. Developed by Palm Coast Modular and manufactured by Mighty Buildings, which specializes in 3D-printed, customizable home building kits, these zero-net energy homes are the first of their kind in the world.

Listed by Mike Shapiro of EQTY | Forbes Global Properties, this one-of-a-kind investment opportunity is as cutting-edge as it is sustainable in both construction and lifestyle. These innovative, low-emission residences utilize 3D-printed wall systems with light-gauge steel roof trusses. This new 3D-printed wall system keeps the interiors well insulated from heat and cold, while providing exceptional soundproofing. The contemporary aesthetic carries through from construction to finishes, and the homes offer the utmost eco-friendly home technology for luxurious sustainable living.

Divided into 20 properties—each hosting a modern single-family home and detached ADU, providing four bedrooms and three bathrooms total—the offering can further be split into 40 rentable units. Each backyard oasis additionally includes a swimming pool and hot tub.

Silk Shadow, Mykonos, Greece

Listed for €6.9 million. Starting Bids expected between €2.5 million–€3.5 million.

Bidding open 7–21 June

This stunning cliffside villa, known as ‘Silk Shadow,’ resides in the ultra-luxurious Agios Lazaros enclave of Mykonos. Listed by Despina Laou of Greece Sotheby's International Realty, the opulent villa features designer ensuite bathrooms, all equipped with luxurious amenities such as steam showers and oversized tubs. The expansive living room and dining area afford panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, while a chef's kitchen and a state-of-the-art gym cater to guests' every need. Outdoors, a large infinity pool sparkles under the starlit sky, while a jacuzzi invites up to 10 guests to indulge in an indulgent soak.

Azienda Agricola Montefiorito, Asti, Monferrato Region, Italy

Listed for €3.95 million. Starting Bids expected between €1 million–€2 million.

Bidding open 5–21 June

In Asti, a quiet Italian mountainside town, sits Azienda Agricola Montefiorito, a monastery-turned-private estate with its oldest building dating back to the 1600s. This stunning property with organic vineyards of Nebbiolo, Grignolino, Arneis and Sauvignon Blanc, was meticulously renovated over the past 15 years with the best consultants the region has to offer in order to preserve its historic charm. The upgrades have infused the estate with carefully crafted modernized amenities, landscaped grounds with a pool, wine-tasting facilities, its own church, and so much more.

Listed by Ilaria Demartini of Italy Sotheby’s International Realty, the main villa of Azienda Agricola Montefiorito features a ground-floor living room with a fireplace, a dining room, and a kitchen. The exterior has a classic Italian design with beautiful shutters and red roof tiles. Additional buildings on the property include a wine-tasting area, a cellar, and two independent apartments. The estate also includes a lovely courtyard, a renovated church, a 200-m2 panoramic terrace, and an infinity pool with a bar. Over four hectares of the estate are organic vineyards of Nebbiolo, Grignolino, Arneis, and Sauvignon Blanc grapes that can produce up to 40,000 bottles of authentic wine.

Additional Properties:

Casa Amarilla, Ayacucho Estates, Costa Rica

Listed for $2.25 million by Matt Hogan of 2 Costa Rica Real Estate

Bidding Open—Current Ask: $1.375 million

Casa Amarilla is an expertly constructed oasis with panoramic views, ready to delight with eight guest rooms, a primary suite, and separate casita.

4880 Aliomanu Road, Anahola, Hawaii

Listed for $3.5 million by Steve Latham of Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.2 million and $2.2 million

Bidding Open 4–18 June

This waterfront home boasts 200-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and Anahola Bay with walk-to-beach access. The property also holds an active and transferrable Transient Vacation Rental license, a rare and coveted holding in the area.

Villa la Solitudine, Lake Maggiore, Oggebbio, Italy

Listed for €4.9 million by Edoardo Ebser of Engel &Völkers

Reserve €2.1 million

Bidding Open 5–19 June

This prestigious historic estate in Oggebbio overlooking Lake Maggiore offers beachfront access and a dock for up to four boats, ready for discerning individuals seeking to revive a piece of history.

507 Casey Key Road, Casey Key, Nokomis, Sarasota Area

Listed for $11.795 million by Lori Carey of Premier Sotheby’s International Realt

Starting Bids Expected Between $3 million and $6 million

Bidding Open 5–18 June

This stunning mansion sits on 90 feet of beachfront with a Spanish-style exterior and Old World touches, complete with a pool, spa, and dune walk leading to the beach.

3550 South Ocean Boulevard, Unit 2B, South Palm Beach, Florida

Listed for $3.572 million by Kourtney Pulitzer and Patricia Towle of Sotheby’s International Realty—Palm Beach

Starting Bids Expected Between $1 million and $2.5 million

Bidding Open 6–19 June

Moments from shops, dining, and the heart of Palm Beach, this beachfront residence offers unparalleled luxury with state-of-the-art technology, a seaside pool, exclusive concierge services, and ocean views.

3550 South Ocean Boulevard, Unit 5B, South Palm Beach, Florida

Listed for $4.225 million by Kourtney Pulitzer and Patricia Towle of Sotheby’s International Realty—Palm Beach

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.5 million and $2.75 million

Bidding Open 6–19 June

Experience luxury beachfront living at this newly built, three-bedroom beachfront residence featuring the finest of finishes.

1325 North Astor Street #13, Chicago, Illinois

Listed for $2.995 million by Dawn McKenna, Tory Rezin, and Caitlin Skogsbergh of Coldwell Banker Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $900,000 and $1.8 million

Bidding Open 7–20 June

This six bedroom masterpiece designed by David Adler features three private terraces offering city and Lake Michigan views, all set atop an historic condominium building in the Gold Coast.

‘The Cove’, 2128 Iliili Road, Kihei, Hawaii

Listed for $7.999 million by Terry Alling of Coldwell Banker Island Properties

Starting Bids Expected Between $4 million and $6 million

Bidding Open 7–21 June

‘The Cove’ offers 165 feet of beachfront and includes a main home and separate ohana, serving as a professionally operated grandfathered vacation rental.

4019 Casey Key Road, Casey Key, Nokomis, Sarasota Area

Listed for $9.5 million by Valerie Dall’Acqua and Lisa Napolitano of Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $3 million and $5.5 million

Bidding Open 12–25 June

This modern home was designed by Carl Abbott and completed in 2019 by Michael K. Walker, featuring ocean views in one of Nokomis’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

1924 Lincoln Drive, Sarasota, Florida

Listed for $3.95 million by Kim Ogilvie of Kim Ogilvie Group—Michael Saunders & Company

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.5 and $2.5 million

Bidding Open 14–26 June

This Mediterranean-style estate near Selby Gardens offers walled-in privacy in the vibrant Avondale community.

