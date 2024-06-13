‘El Cortijo Soto Real Hotel’ in Andalusia, Spain to Hit the Auction Stage via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

El Cortijo Soto Real Hotel, Seville, Andalusia, Spain El Cortijo Soto Real Hotel, Seville, Andalusia, Spain El Cortijo Soto Real Hotel, Seville, Andalusia, Spain El Cortijo Soto Real Hotel, Seville, Andalusia, Spain El Cortijo Soto Real Hotel, Seville, Andalusia, Spain

525+ha Mozárabe-style equestrian estate to auction at ‘Summer Showcase’ in New York, New York in partnership with Seville Sotheby's International Realty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘El Cortijo Soto Real Hotel’, situated amidst the breathtaking Andalusian countryside of Cabezas de San Juan, Seville, Spain, is poised to grace the auction stage next month through Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in collaboration with listing agent Ángeles Guerrero of Seville Sotheby's International Realty. Offering a rare chance to own a sprawling, historic property in one of Spain’s most picturesque regions, the property is listed for €20 million, with bidding anticipated to start between €7 million to €10 million.

The auction will open on 11 July on the Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and culminate live on 18 July at the Pendry Manhattan West as part of its ‘Summer Showcase’, a sale series of auctions featuring some of the finest real estate offerings in the world and spanning New York, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

Perched upon 525-plus hectares of rolling hillside, ‘El Cortijo Soto Real Hotel’ boasts three principal living and guest structures: the palace, featuring six bedroom suites, a grand Pascua Ortega-designed great hall, a professional-grade kitchen and restaurant, and a Jerez wine cellar; the farmhouse, designed in Mozarabe style, offering 15 bedroom suites; and the bullring, offering four suites. The property spans nearly 4,600 square meters, encompassing 25 luxurious bedroom suites in total, each adorned with marble baths.

The interiors of the estate exude an open, flowing design, accentuated by Mozárabe-style architectural elements such as wood-beamed ceilings, custom millwork, multiple fireplaces, and two-story arched windows. Offering a myriad of entertaining spaces, the estate seamlessly blends modern comforts with timeless elegance. Spa facilities, including an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, Turkish bath, bi-thermal showers, three treatment rooms, and a fitness center, enhance the resort-like ambiance.

The entrance to the property reveals a gated estate adorned with Andalusian, Moorish, and Mediterranean architectural accents. Boasting amenities such as a palm-lined patio, a swimming pool with pergolas, and groves of olive and orange trees, the outdoors of the estate cater to nature lovers and sun-seekers alike. Additionally, extensive equestrian facilities and a native herd of horses provide entertainment for animal enthusiasts.

"’El Cortijo Soto Real Hotel’ encapsulates the mesmerizing, sun-kissed heart and soul of Andalusia, offering a retreat into one of Spain’s most enchanting regions.The estate is designed to capture a unique convergence of cultures and styles, a perfect blend of modernist architecture and medieval Mozárabe flair," remarked Guerrero. “Currently serving as a high-end hunting lodge for partridge, quail, and rabbit excursions, the property presents a plethora of creative possibilities for its next owner, whether transformed into a serene boutique hotel, an executive retreat, a luxurious multi-generational family escape, or a working ranch.”

The culturally rich region of Andalusia in southern Spain is cradled between the Mediterranean and Atlantic oceans and the majestic snow-capped peaks of the country’s most stunning national parks. Known as the birthplace of flamenco, bullfighting, and sherry, Andalusia exudes a captivating blend of tradition and vibrancy. The rolling landscape surrounding ‘El Cortijo Soto Real Hotel’ is adorned with picturesque olive and wine groves, delightful Pueblos Blancos (white hill towns), and an abundance of cultural experiences. Immerse yourself in the haunting melodies of the Spanish guitar, witness the spectacle of a bullfight, and embrace the fusion of diverse cultures, from North African to Roman to Arabic, that converge in this enchanting land. Strategically located just one hour south of Seville and it’s respective international airport, 45 minutes from Jerez de la Frontera, and less than two hours by car from Marbella and the international airports in Malaga, Jerez, and Gibraltar, ‘El Cortijo Soto Real Hotel’ offers unparalleled accessibility amidst the mesmerizing backdrop of Andalusia’s cultural and natural wonder.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

