Accely Implements SAP S/4HANA & SuccessFactors to Boost Mada Carpets Operations

SAP S/4HANA & SuccessFactors to Boost Mada Carpets Operations

SAUDI ARABIA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accely recently announced the successful Go-live of SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors for Mada Carpets Company, one of the leading manufacturers in the Middle East, for Prayer carpets and Area Rugs. The latest migration results from multi-level operations spread globally.

The diversified business faced several challenges, considering their varying lineup of multiple rags. After the SAP S/4HANA migration, the rag manufacturer brought down the turnaround of their operations. Access to real-time data and transparent operations allowed the business to scale up its revenue and customer service at a different level.

Accely’s successful implementation of the SAP S/4HANA module marks the consulting partner’s prowess in integrating the ERP across different operations. The SAP partner’s latest move has proven its expertise in integrating the right solution for different businesses. Moreover, including the S/4HANA module in its operations improved the business's risk management.

However, that’s not all! Following the implementation of the S/4HANA, the organization witnessed another drawback in its operations. The carpet manufacturer witnessed a significant lag in its HR operations. They could not maintain effective planning in their operations, resulting in a setback in their manufacturing. This is where Accely integrated the SAP SuccessFactors HR module into their existing system.

SAP SuccessFactors helped streamline Mada Carpets core HR lifecycle, allowing the manufacturer to support the administration of employee data, health and well-being, self-services, and payroll, among other benefits. The organization also succeeded in global diversity, data security and privacy, and inclusion.

Thanks to the organization's results, Accely has earned a solid reputation as a leading provider of SAP consulting services. Having been the top SAP installation partner for over 20 years, Accely has shown its capacity to develop high-value solutions that boost client productivity and efficiency. Being a SAP Partner gives Accely access to the newest technology, resources, and tools, enabling them to lead their sector and offer excellent customer service.

In today's fast-paced corporate environment, having a reliable partner who can devise creative solutions for challenging problems is essential. Accely is a great partner for any company looking to expand its SAP capabilities while increasing overall productivity and efficiency because of its commitment to quality, meticulous attention to detail, and customer-centric approach.

"Working with Accely for our ERP migration and HR operations has been a phenomenal success for our manufacturing operations. It has been a great partnership experience with Accely as we’ve added new possibilities to our operation. Thanks to the team, we’re now focused on accessing a future-forward way to our operations. - Team Mada Carpets.

Following the same, team Accely commented, "We sincerely appreciate Mada Carpets team of experts for showing trust in us as their SAP implementation partner. Our team had a great learning experience at Mada Carpets, where we took the time to understand the nature of their operations and implement the right solution to streamline them. Moreover, the joint efforts of our implementation experts and the workforce at Mada Carpets have allowed us to deliver our high-quality technological solutions.

About Accely

Having spent more than 23 years offering businesses worldwide end-to-end SAP solutions and services, Accely is a well-known global pioneer in providing innovative and practical technological solutions. Their exceptional commitment to quality has been recognized with the highly sought-after CMMI Level 5 accreditation and designation as a preferred SAP Partner company in 17 countries. Accely has been recognized with several awards and industry honors, such as being named a "SAP Game Changer in 2021" and listed in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM list for 2022 and 2023.

Our expertise in SAP applications allows us to fuse cutting-edge technology with your extensive brand expertise. Accely's improved processes and creative approach will enable them to create flexible Mobility Solutions and swiftly implement end-to-end ERP, Business Analytics, and e-commerce solutions. This keeps businesses one step ahead of the competition and helps them accomplish their objectives by enabling them to deploy profitable solutions and achieve business excellence.