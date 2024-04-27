National Cement Co. Leverage Accely's Expertise with SAP S/4HANA Go-Live in UAE

National Cement SAP S/4HANA Go-Live

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAE’s leading cement manufacturer, National Cement, recently migrated from their legacy systems to SAP S/4HANA with Accely’s expertise. National Cement is among the top-rated cement manufacturers in the country, with a large-scale manufacturing output of 1.5 million tons of cement. Following its recent SAP HANA migration, the company has improved its managerial operations, maintained better product inventory, and offered better customer services.

National Cement is among the leading manufacturers of an array of branded cement products. The company has a brief history of operations spanning over 52 years, serving as a base material to fuel the construction boom in the UAE and the region.

The manufacturing conglomerate is known for its leading role in the real estate sector. Over the years, it has produced various products across its cement lineup, allowing it to serve the development revolution in the UAE. The cement manufacturing expert has always been at the forefront of pushing the frontiers of quality in its operations, coming up with innovative solutions to existing challenges in its industry.

The success of Accely’s SAP S/4HANA Migration at National Cement Company marks the company’s expertise in delivering in-demand ERP solutions to large-scale businesses. The SAP partner has repeatedly proved its expertise in solving, streamlining, and successfully scaling its unmatched prowess in migration operations.

Implementing the SAP S/4HANA ERP into the manufacturing units has allowed National Cement Co. to guarantee constant quality control throughout production. Furthermore, integrating the system with the existing software of the unit now allows the manufacturer to have a well-stocked chemical and physical laboratory, employ highly skilled personnel with extensive cement industry expertise, and scale its operations effortlessly. The project was effectively migrated, and the swift adoption of the SAP ERP system made the switch from the existing system go more smoothly. As a result, National Cement Co. could maintain its competitive edge in the market and carry on with its successful operations.

Accely has earned a credible reputation as a leading provider of SAP consulting services. Having been the top SAP installation partner for over 20 years, Accely has shown its capacity to develop high-value solutions that boost client productivity and efficiency. As a leading SAP consulting company, Accely’s access to the latest resources, technology, and tools enables them to lead their sector and offer excellent customer service.

Today’s fast-paced corporate environment demands a reliable partner who can devise creative solutions for challenging problems. Accely is a great partner for any company looking to expand its SAP capabilities while increasing overall productivity and efficiency because of its commitment to quality, meticulous attention to detail, and customer-centric approach.

“Partnering with Accely for our latest migration process has been nothing short of an eventful experience. We thank the SAP professionals for guiding our way towards a new era of ERP operations while keeping our core values and future vision in mind. Their latest migration activities on our legacy system have started showing positive results, and it gives us immense joy to confirm that we’re a year ahead in our operations. Along with the Migration to the Latest version of S/4 HANA, Accely and the NCC Business teams identified the “To be Adopted” Best practices, which were deployed, making the User-friendly SAP transactions adoption in day-to-day Business process monitoring. The success of our latest partnership will pave the way for our strategic future with Accely” - Business Team National Cement Company

Following the same, the Business team at Accely commented - “Working with National Cement Co. has been a great experience for our team at Accely. We are happy to collaborate with a conglomerate of such a large scale that understands the value of having core tech run its operations. The meaningful collaboration has succeeded, as our team was tested under new conditions and had a learning opportunity.”

Accely and National Cement have made significant progress with their latest collaborations by successfully migrating the existing operations into the SAP S/4HANA ERP system. This project was also a mark of Accely’s understanding, scalability, and technical prowess in delivering scalable solutions to its clients.

About Accely

Accely is a well-known global pioneer in providing innovative and practical technological solutions. The company has spent over 23 years offering end-to-end SAP solutions and services to businesses worldwide.

Their exceptional commitment to quality has been recognized with the highly sought-after CMMI Level 5 accreditation and the designation as a preferred SAP Partner company in 17 different countries. Accely has been recognized with several awards and industry honors, such as being named an "SAP Game Changer in 2021" and being listed in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list for 2022 and 2023.

By fusing state-of-the-art technology with their extensive expertise, Accely's improved processes and creative methodology allow them to swiftly deliver end-to-end ERP, business analytics, and eCommerce solutions and produce flexible Mobility Solutions. This keeps businesses one step ahead of the competition and helps them accomplish their objectives by enabling them to deploy profitable solutions and achieve business excellence.