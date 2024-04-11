Al Rajhi Group, Mada Gypsum Partners with Accely to Leverage SAP S/4HANA Go-Live in its Saudi Arabia and UAE Divisions

Streamline the future of your operations with Accely's SAP S/4HANA migration. Leverage the future of cloud operations with an intelligent ERP solution.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accely has recently announced its success in implementing the SAP S/4HANA ERP suite into Al Rajhi Group, Mada Gypsum, a leading drywall manufacturer in Saudi Arabia. The company is among the global leaders of drywall providers, with expertise in several products across various industries. Thanks to its recently migrated ERP system following its SAP HANA migration, the company has been enjoying a streamlined approach to its operations with better data access, production transparency, and improved customer satisfaction.

Al Rajhi Group, Mada Gypsum Co. has been the Gulf region's top supplier of sustainable solutions to the construction sector since 2005. Since its establishment, Mada has been one of the most innovative contributors to the real estate sector. The organization began its operations with one plasterboard and calcination line and a gypsum powder plant. It has extended its offerings to various related products and accessories, including plasterboards, ceiling tiles, suspension systems, and wet and dry mix compounds.

The firm is top-rated for its sustainable approach to construction and the value that it imparts to the sector. The manufacturing company aims to create and deliver lightweight, innovative, and sustainable gypsum solutions that make workplaces and living areas quieter, more visually beautiful, and safer. Their long-term vision is to be the unchallenged leader in sustainable drylining gypsum solutions and the chosen supplier in the MENA area and beyond.

The Go-Live of SAP S/4HANA has also enabled Mada Gypsum to manage its manufacturing operations seamlessly. The capability of S/4HANA allows a business to streamline processes while maintaining simplicity of use and effective management of workflow. Accely partnered with Mada Gypsum to manage the firm's migration procedure. The task at hand was to extensively transfer the firm's existing legacy systems and data to S/4HANA and match the business’ increasing production demands. The project was completed successfully, and the SAP ERP system's smooth migration allowed Mada Gypsum to look forward to better Q1 results in 2024.

Accely's reputation as a leading provider of SAP consulting services continues to be highlighted in its efforts. Its experience spans over two decades as the #1 SAP implementation partner. Over the years, Accely has demonstrated its ability to deliver high-value solutions that boost client productivity and efficiency. Besides, Accely’s position as an SAP Partner is backed by the most updated tools, technology, and resources that help the company stay ahead of its competitors and deliver excellent client services.

Working with a dependable partner who can provide innovative answers to complicated challenges is critical in today's fast-paced business world. Accely's commitment to excellence, attention to detail, and customer-centric approach make it an ideal partner for any company looking to expand its SAP capabilities while increasing productivity and efficiency.

“Choosing Accely as our SAP S/4HANA migration expert has been a great approach for our operations. The diligent approach of the SAP partners has helped us effectively. Their systematic approach towards migration has also allowed us to stay ahead of the curve and look forward to an opportunity for better Q1 results this year. We’re delighted with their approach and would love to extend our token of appreciation to the entire team.” - Business Team at Al Rajhi Group, Mada Gypsum.

Following the same, Accely’s business team commented, “We’re extremely thankful for Mada Gypsum’s kind words regarding our SAP operations. It has been a great experience working with a large-scale manufacturer with deep reach within the industry. Working with the manufacturer has been a learning experience for our team as we faced unique opportunities that helped us bring the best out of our team.”

Accely and Mada Gypsum’s latest migration operations have made significant strides across the industry. The latter’s successful implementation of the SAP S/4HANA ERP system demonstrates Accely's technical skills and dedication to providing quality solutions to its clients.

About Accely

Accely is a well-known global leader offering innovative and effective IT solutions. With over 23 years of experience delivering end-to-end SAP solutions and services to enterprises worldwide, Accely's exceptional commitment to quality has been recognized with the coveted CMMI Level 5 accreditation and designation as a preferred SAP Partner business in 17 countries. Accely has won several industry recognitions, including "SAP Game Changer in 2021" and inclusion in the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list.

Accely's improved procedures and innovative approach allow them to create adaptable Mobility Solutions and quickly deploy end-to-end ERP, Business Analytics, and e-commerce solutions by combining cutting-edge technology with extensive experience. It enables firms to execute profitable solutions and achieve business excellence, putting them one step ahead of the competition and attaining their objectives.