Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,806 in the last 365 days.

County Classified School Employees Recognition

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:

Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) is proud to honor Classified School Employees during the week of May 20. This annual celebration marks the hard work of school employees who make a difference in the lives of students and families every day through their tireless support of schools. 

teachers posing for pictures with plaques

Photo L-R: Michael Davies-Hughes, Humboldt County Superintendent of Schools; Francisco Aguirre, Maintenance, Ambrosini School; Emily Reinhart, Technical Services, HCOE; Cherie Circe, Clerical, Kneeland School; Valorie Heidger, Paraprofessional, Grant Elementary; Amy Black, Transportation, Northern Humboldt High School District; and Amy Kinser Hansen, Nutrition Services, Sunny Brae Middle
[Photographer: Joanna Galicha]

The California Department of Education’s recognition program includes nine categories of Classified Employees: Clerical and Administrative Services; Custodial and Maintenance Services; Food and Nutrition Services; Health and Student Services; Paraprofessional Services; Security Services; Skilled Trades Services; Technical Services; and Transportation Services.Humboldt County Superintendents and Charter Directors nominated their Classified staff members for County recognition. Six employees were honored with the County Classified Employees of the year and their applications were sent on to the California Department of Education for consideration as the California State Classified Employee of the Year:
  1. Francisco Aguirre, Custodial and Maintenance Services, Ambrosini Elementary School
  2. Amy Black, Transportation Services, Northern Humboldt Union High School District
  3. Cherie Circe, Clerical and Administrative Services, Kneeland School
  4. Valorie Heidger, Paraprofessional, Grant and Alice Birney Elementary Schools
  5. Amy Kinser-Hansen, Food and Nutrition Services, Sunny Brae Middle School
  6. Emily Reinhart, Technical Services, HCOE

They received recognition at the Classified Employee Breakfast on May 2 held at the Sequoia Conference Center, in collaboration with the Humboldt Chapter of Association California School Administrators (ACSA). Fifty-seven classified employees were honored by county school administrators and charter directors that morning.

“We are immensely proud to recognize the outstanding contributions of our six awardees for this year’s County Classified School Employees of the Year,” said Michael Davies-Hughes, Humboldt County’s Superintendent of Schools. “These exceptional individuals embody the dedication and excellence that drive our educational community forward.”

The awards were engraved cutting boards made by Alder Grove Career Technical Education (CTE) students, Ian Hall CTE teacher. The flowers were arranged by Arcata High School Floral Agriculture students, Kelly Miller AG teacher.

For more information, please visit https://hcoe.org/csey or contact Stacy Young, Community Outreach and Engagement Director, HCOE [email protected] or 707-445-7024.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

County Classified School Employees Recognition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more