County Classified School Employees Recognition

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:

Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) is proud to honor Classified School Employees during the week of May 20. This annual celebration marks the hard work of school employees who make a difference in the lives of students and families every day through their tireless support of schools.

Photo L-R: Michael Davies-Hughes, Humboldt County Superintendent of Schools; Francisco Aguirre, Maintenance, Ambrosini School; Emily Reinhart, Technical Services, HCOE; Cherie Circe, Clerical, Kneeland School; Valorie Heidger, Paraprofessional, Grant Elementary; Amy Black, Transportation, Northern Humboldt High School District; and Amy Kinser Hansen, Nutrition Services, Sunny Brae Middle

[Photographer: Joanna Galicha]

The California Department of Education’s recognition program includes nine categories of Classified Employees: Clerical and Administrative Services; Custodial and Maintenance Services; Food and Nutrition Services; Health and Student Services; Paraprofessional Services; Security Services; Skilled Trades Services; Technical Services; and Transportation Services.

Humboldt County Superintendents and Charter Directors nominated their Classified staff members for County recognition. Six employees were honored with the County Classified Employees of the year and their applications were sent on to the California Department of Education for consideration as the California State Classified Employee of the Year:

Francisco Aguirre, Custodial and Maintenance Services, Ambrosini Elementary School Amy Black, Transportation Services, Northern Humboldt Union High School District Cherie Circe, Clerical and Administrative Services, Kneeland School Valorie Heidger, Paraprofessional, Grant and Alice Birney Elementary Schools Amy Kinser-Hansen, Food and Nutrition Services, Sunny Brae Middle School Emily Reinhart, Technical Services, HCOE

They received recognition at the Classified Employee Breakfast on May 2 held at the Sequoia Conference Center, in collaboration with the Humboldt Chapter of Association California School Administrators (ACSA). Fifty-seven classified employees were honored by county school administrators and charter directors that morning.

“We are immensely proud to recognize the outstanding contributions of our six awardees for this year’s County Classified School Employees of the Year,” said Michael Davies-Hughes, Humboldt County’s Superintendent of Schools. “These exceptional individuals embody the dedication and excellence that drive our educational community forward.”

The awards were engraved cutting boards made by Alder Grove Career Technical Education (CTE) students, Ian Hall CTE teacher. The flowers were arranged by Arcata High School Floral Agriculture students, Kelly Miller AG teacher.

For more information, please visit https://hcoe.org/csey or contact Stacy Young, Community Outreach and Engagement Director, HCOE [email protected] or 707-445-7024.