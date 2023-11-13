Cyferd and Hanmi Global Saudi Unite to Pioneer AI Transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
In a groundbreaking collaboration, Cyferd and Hanmi Global Saudi have joined forces to spearhead a revolutionary era of AI transformation.
The billion-dollar pipeline we’ve cultivated holds the potential to elevate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to a paramount position as a global leader in AI adoption.”RIYADH, THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyferd, a global leader in AI and data technology, and Hanmi Global Saudi, a prominent construction management firm ranked among the top 10 worldwide, have forged a ground-breaking partnership to spearhead AI adoption across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in both the public and private sector. This collaboration is poised to usher in a new era of AI innovation, with the establishment of PlexOS, a transformative smart city development platform.
— Ranjit Bahia, CEO of Cyferd
Powered by Cyferd's cutting-edge technology, PlexOS is set to become the cornerstone of AI integration across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, providing a unified, self-generating AI platform that seamlessly connects multiple government and private sector entities. This visionary partnership will unlock unprecedented levels of operational efficiency and streamlined communication. The collaborative efforts of Cyferd and Hanmi Global Saudi will pave the way for revolutionary advancements in AI technology across various public and private sectors.
By providing the platform to all 23 ministries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the way in which government entities communicate and collaborate will be redefined, setting an example for other countries in the region, and worldwide. Additionally, this transformative technology will be extended to include upcoming mega and giga projects across the country, enabling more efficient connectivity in the region’s largest initiatives.
Ranjit Bahia, CEO of Cyferd, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating “it is really exciting to be part of such huge transformational change, not just locally, but on a national scale. The billion-dollar pipeline we’ve cultivated holds the potential to elevate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to a paramount position as a global leader in AI adoption, and PlexOS is destined to emerge as the ultimate smart city development platform for cities worldwide.”
The CEO of Hanmi Global Saudi, Paul McKeown, shared his thoughts on the strategic alliance with Cyferd, “we are embarking on a transformative journey that transcends the boundaries of traditional project management. This partnership heralds a new era in our industry, one where advanced AI technology redefines not only how we build and manage projects but also how we connect, communicate, and collaborate across sectors. Together, we are pioneers in uncharted territory, poised to reshape the landscape of mega and giga projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond."
Cyferd and Hanmi Global Saudi’s shared commitment is to establish PlexOS as the unrivalled smart city development platform, fostering innovation and sustainable growth not only in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia but in countries across the globe. This collaboration signifies a resolute plan for the future – one that is dedicated to dominating the AI market, empowering cities with transformative technology, and limitless possibilities in the realm of smart city solutions.
About Cyferd:
Cyferd is a global leader in AI and data technology, empowering organizations to unify data and create an AI orchestrated operating system. With their innovative solutions, Cyferd revolutionizes the way businesses operate, driving efficiency, and sustainable growth.
About Hanmi Global:
Hanmi Global is renowned for its expertise in project management, especially in managing mega projects and giga projects. They are trusted partners in the construction industry, delivering successful outcomes by leveraging comprehensive project management solutions.
