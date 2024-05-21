Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu conducts an integrated community registration outreach programme at Disaneng Tribal Council, 21 May

Children in South Africa live in a society with a Constitution that has the highest regard for their rights and for the equality and dignity of everyone. As part of Child Protection Week (CPW), Dr Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu will on Tuesday, 21 May conduct Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme (ICROP) at Disaneng Tribal Council in the North West Province.

CPW is commemorated annually from the last Sunday in May for one week till the beginning of June to raise awareness of the rights of children as articulated in the Constitution of Republic of South Africa and Children’s Act (Act No 38 of 2005). Observed under the theme Protecting South Africa’s Children 30 years on.

Government has invested in children through various services like education, health, access to clean water, health, electricity and currently has the biggest social assistance programme aimed at protecting children.

The ICROP will bring together Social Development and its public entities—the National Development Agency (NDA) and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in collaboration with the Departments of Health and Home Affairs. The aim is to improve citizens’ interaction with government institutions, as well as help increase public awareness of government services in a localised manner.

Dr Bogopane-Zulu will also be handing over school uniform to 92 learners from the Disaneng Tribal Council. Each of the learners will receive the following:

2 X Vests

3X Underwear

3x pairs of socks

1x Tracksuit

2X Shirts

1X Jersey

1X Pair of Shoes

2X Trousers

1X Tie

2X Skirt or Tunic for girls

1X Belt for boys

The ICROP forms part of Deputy Minister’s mandate to fulfil all commitments she has made as the sixth administration of government comes to an end.

