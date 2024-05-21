Over 5,000+ Job Seekers Connect with 45+ Companies JobNet’s - JobNATION Digital Career Fair
JobNet JobNATION. Myanmar's largest career fair, attracted 5,000+ talented professionals, and featured 45+ leading international and local companiesYANGON, MYANMAR (BURMA), May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JobNet.com.mm successfully hosted JobNATION - Myanmar's largest career fair in Yangon last weekend, attracting over 5,000 talented professionals on Saturday May 18, 2024. The event featured more than 45 leading international and local companies drawing a diverse pool of ambitious white-collar professionals in search of new career opportunities.
Participating companies had the opportunity to meet and interact with candidates in person while using JobNet’s advanced QR CV ID Paperless Technology to effectively manage and capture thousands of CV’s on the day. The proprietary QR CV Paperless Technology streamlined and simplified the job application process by allowing candidates to easily apply for positions using their Digital CV ID, eliminating the need for paper CVs. Companies can also benefit by having greater control of the applicant tracking and screening process by automatically capturing thousands of CVs directly into their JobNet ATS and Talent CRM.
Mr. Justin Sway, CEO of the JobNet Group, remarked, "We are very pleased with the attendance today at JobNATION Yangon 2024. Given the difficult times in Myanmar, we are really happy to be able to support so many Job Seekers with much needed jobs and employment opportunities so they can support their careers, livelihood, families, and loved ones. JobNATION events are also important for our customers to maintain and grow their talent pool, whilst also providing the opportunity for companies to elevate their Employer Brand to the largest network of Job Seekers in Myanmar.”
Job Seeker attendees had the chance to meet with hiring managers and directors from Myanmar’s leading companies, as well as benefited from an enriching lineup of informative presentations from Myanmar’s leading organisations, and inspiring and supportive career talks from the two Panel Discussion sessions. These engaging sessions offered insights into various industries and shared valuable knowledge to help candidates boost their careers and job search experiences.
JobNet Group remains committed to delivering innovative solutions to support Job Seekers gain meaningful and new job opportunities; as well as support and enrich its customer’s talent acquisition and employer branding needs in Myanmar. We extend our gratitude to all participating companies, supporting partners and the 5,000+ Job Seekers in attendance.
