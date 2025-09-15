JobNet.com.kh Launches In Cambodia with Prestige HR Professional Series Event

Justin Sway - CEO JobNet Group - Business Intro Panel Discussion 2 - Group Justin Sway - CEO JobNet Group - Business Intro 02 Sean Hope - Head of Customer Solutions JobNet Group - Cambodia Market Insights Audience

JobNet Group hosted the 1st edition of the Cambodia Professional HR Series, with over 180 HR and business leaders from over 70 of the Kingdom’s top companies.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobNet Group proudly hosted the first edition of the Cambodia Professional HR Series event at Novotel Hotel, Grand Ballroom, BKK1, welcoming over 180 HR professionals and business leaders from over 70 of the Kingdom’s top companies.This prestigious event marked JobNet’s official entry into the Cambodian HR and talent recruitment technology sector, setting the stage for innovation, collaboration, and the future of hiring in the market.The event featured 2 panel discussions led by distinguished business leaders and top HR experts from Cambodia’s top companies. The speakers all shared valuable insights and practical strategies for navigating the nation’s economic and political landscape, talent acquisition challenges, while addressing new opportunities for growth ahead.Panel Discussion 1 (English) - The Vital Role of HR Leadership to Help Drive Organisational SuccessModerator & Panelists- Justin Sway – Group CEO, JobNet Cambodia & Myanmar (Moderator)- Grant Honeyman – General Manager, HR & Administration, RMA Cambodia- Salin Ly – Chief Human Resources Officer, Sathapana Bank- Chenda Khak – Chief People Officer, Smart AxiataThe first panel explored how HR leaders can strengthen their role as strategic leaders within their organisations. The discussion highlighted that HR is no longer an administrative function, but a strategic driver of culture, vision, and supports long-term business performance. Additionally, HR leaders have to balance both business demands and employee needs while ensuring constant focus with company goals.Panelists stressed the importance of giving HR a stronger voice at the leadership table, being proactive rather than reactive, and investing in workforce upskilling and future planning initiatives.Panel Discussion 2 (Khmer) - HR Leadership at the Heart of Business Resilience in Unlocking and Attracting High Performance Teams”Moderator & Panelists- Pisey Vann – Business Development Director, JobNet Group (Moderator)- Sheanghai Lao – Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Royal Group- Rithy Lim – Head, Center of Excellence, Prince Bank- Chenda Keo – Group Head of Human Resources, Forte InsuranceThe second panel focused on strategies to build strong, future-ready teams in a competitive talent market.Panelists agreed that resilience comes from attracting the right talent and providing employees with skill-development and clear career pathways. Discussions also explored the importance of fair compensation, balanced workforce planning, and effective employer branding, alongside leveraging new tools and platforms to reach talent more efficiently. Despite challenges, the consensus was that business resilience and long-term organisational success depends on building employee loyalty through strategic HR leadership.JobNet Group CEO - Introduction speech and Vision for Cambodia.The event also included speeches from JobNet’s Mr. Justin Sway, CEO of JobNet Group, who presented the company’s vision and its full suite of CV Sourcing and e- recruitment technology solutions.Mr. Justin Sway highlighted JobNet’s established presence and success in other countries, including Myanmar, where the company has become the clear market leader in Job Portals, CV Sourcing and online recruitment. Building on this proven model and leveraging over 25 years of specialised expertise in building #1 online portals and recruitment software across 15 countries, JobNet Group is bringing its advanced AI e-recruitment solutions to Cambodia, designed to streamline and digitise the hiring process.The platform currently offers advanced tools such as Employer Branding solutions, SMART AI Best CV-Matching Technology, and data-driven recruitment tools, and announced plans to launch its Salary Survey in early 2026, along with their large-scale career fairs in the near future.“Our advanced AI technology is paving the way for easier, smarter and faster hiring,” Mr. Justin Sway stated. “We are committed to a long-term investment in the region and aim to become a key partner in Cambodia’s HR and recruitment ecosystem.”Mr. Sean Hope - Cambodia Market UpdateAs part of the launch, Mr. Sean Hope, Head of Customer Solutions of JobNet Group, shared an update on the company’s rapid growth and market expansion. Since the launch of the JobNet.com.kh website in June 2025, the platform has already attracted hundreds of thousands of Job seeker visits per month, in just three months. This strong growth reflects the rising demand for a world class technology-first job board and e-recruitment platform in Cambodia.By December 2025, JobNet expects to double the total website traffic visits per month as well as expanding into all outer provinces, leveraging JobNet’s advanced targeting capabilities, generating greater visibility for employers and job vacancies to promote their Employer Brand and significantly increasing CV applications to save time and hire faster.JobNet will also strengthen their Employer Branding solutions to help companies attract and retain top talent. Innovative tools such as AI-powered job alerts, enhanced Premium Employer Profiles, and advertising solutions, JobNet aims to position organisations as the leading Employer of Choice building the most extensive job seeker database in Cambodia.In addition, JobNet.com.kh will expand its multi-language solutions this September to include Khmer, Chinese and Vietnamese, complementing the existing English interface. This development will make the multi language platform more accessible to a broader talent pool and support the needs of multinational employers in the Kingdom.About JobNet GroupJobNet Group is a leading multinational technology company specialising in e-recruitment solutions. With the successful and established JobNet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm platforms in Myanmar, and JobNet.com.kh is the newest addition to the group, bringing world class leading technology and expertise to Cambodia's job market.The group has a proven track record of connecting leading employers with top talent, though its innovative recruitment tools are designed to streamline the recruitment process, making it more efficient and effective for both job seekers and companies.JobNet also runs HR Professional Series events to support the HR industry and plans to run 3-4 major HR events per year in both Cambodia and Myanmar.

