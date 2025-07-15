JobNet Group Expands Job Website and e-Recruitment Technologies into Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobNet Group, a leading digital recruitment and online job site provider headquartered in Singapore, has officially launched its products and services in Cambodia. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s regional growth strategy, following its established success in other countries including Myanmar.With the launch of its Cambodian office and full-scale operations in the heart of Phnom Penh, JobNet introduces a world-class Job website and a full suite of digital e-recruitment solutions designed to meet the needs of both large enterprises and SMEs across the Kingdom. The new platform, JobNet.com.kh , aims to streamline and digitize the hiring process by connecting employers with qualified job seekers using advanced Smart AI Matching technology and data-driven tools to save time, save costs and hire faster.Several prominent large and medium companies in Cambodia are already utilizing the platform to support their recruitment needs.With over 25 years experience in 15 countries, JobNet’s experience team has seen massive growth particularly in the Myanmar market as the clear #1 leader in online e-recruitment and job-search website, servicing over 2,000 companies and attracting more than 750,000 monthly visitors onto its trusted platform. JobNet Group’s proprietary e-recruitment tools include an applicant tracking system (ATS), a large extensive database of over 1 Million CVs and a recruitment analytics report dashboard,. These technologies are now available in Cambodia, designed to help businesses improve hiring efficiency, enhance employer branding and reduce time-to-hire.“We are excited to officially enter the Cambodian market,” said Mr. Justin Sway, CEO of JobNet Group. “Our goal is to empower local businesses with the same advanced e-recruitment innovations that have transformed how companies hire in other countries, including our successful achievements in Myanmar. Cambodia is experiencing rising economic and rapid digital growth, and JobNet is here to provide the technology that simplifies and accelerates the recruitment process.”With a commitment to long-term investment and local collaboration, JobNet Group aims to become a key partner in the Kingdom’s HR and Recruitment ecosystem. The platform is now LIVE, with onboarding and hiring campaigns already active across a wide range of business sectors and industries including banking, telecommunications, insurance, hospitality, retail, and manufacturing.About JobNet GroupJobNet Group is a leading multinational technology company specializing in e-recruitment solutions. With the successful and established JobNet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm platforms in Myanmar, and JobNet.com.kh is the newest addition to the group, bringing industry leading technology and expertise to Cambodia's job market.The group has a proven track record of connecting leading employers with top talent, though its innovative recruitment tools are designed to streamline the recruitment process, making it more efficient and effective for both job seekers and companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.