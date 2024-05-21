Submit Release
Telephone conversation with leaders of Sughd and Khatlon provinces and a number of districts of the country

TAJIKISTAN, May 21 - This morning, the Founder of Peace and National Unity -  Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, had a telephone conversation with the heads of Sughd and Khatlon provinces and a number of districts of the country.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon heard the reports of the heads of Sughd and Khatlon provinces, the heads of Vose, Rasht, Nurobod and Sangvor districts on the consequences of heavy rains and floods, and instructed them to eliminate the consequences of natural disasters as soon as possible, including the restoration of damaged roads and bridges and to provide the necessary assistance to the people to compensate for the damage to their homes and livelihoods and agricultural lands.

