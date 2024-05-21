21 May 2024

32

Telephone conversation between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation

The prospects for the further development of traditional cooperation, built on the principles of mutual benefit and equal partnership, were discussed during a telephone conversation that took place on May 20, 2024 between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov.

At the beginning of the conversation, Arkadag conveyed greetings from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the head of Tatarstan and once again thanked for the warm welcome and hospitality provided to the members of the Turkmen delegation during their recent visit to friendly Tatarstan, noting the high organizational level of the events held within the framework of the International Economic Forum " Russia–Islamic World: KazanForum 2024.”

Thanking for the kind words, the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov conveyed his return words of greetings and best wishes to the head of Turkmenistan, noting his significant personal contribution to the comprehensive development of Turkmen-Tatarstan relations.

By all accounts, regular meetings and negotiations held at the highest level are a clear confirmation of the friendship between our peoples, united by common spiritual values.

Today, Turkmenistan and Tatarstan effectively cooperate in various areas, in particular, interaction in the oil and gas industry, shipbuilding, chemical industry, and the supply of aircraft and trucks should be noted.

As stated, trade and economic ties occupy an important place in Turkmen-Tatarstan relations. Large companies from Tatarstan are involved and successfully operate in the Turkmen market.

An equally significant aspect of bilateral relations is the humanitarian sphere, including science and education, and the training of qualified personnel.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov wished each other health and further success in responsible state activities, and the fraternal peoples of the two countries - further well-being and prosperity.