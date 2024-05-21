Premier to attend social media summit

Release date: 21/05/24

Premier Peter Malinauskas will attend a major social media summit aimed at addressing the increasing harm these platforms are having on our children.

The summit, to be hosted by the NSW Government in October, is an opportunity to work together with NSW Premier Chris Minns. The summit will bring together senior officials, policy makers and academics, as well as representatives of leading social media platforms and digital technologies.

Earlier this month, the Premier announced a nation-leading move to ban children under the age of 14 from having access to social media accounts.

Former Chief Justice of the High Court Robert French AC has been appointed to undertake a legal examination into the legal, regulatory and technological pathways for the State Government to impose a ban, while also giving due consideration to the constitutional framework.

This follows the successful roll out of banning mobile phones in South Australian public schools.

The summit comes amid rising concern across the country about the impact of social media on children.

One study found that adolescents who spend more than three hours per day on social media face double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes, including symptoms of depression and anxiety.

The number of adolescents in Australia experiencing a mental illness has increased from 26 per cent to 39 per cent over the past 15 years.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

There is rising concern across the country about the impact social media is having on our children, and I applaud NSW Premier Chris Minns for calling this important summit.

South Australia is taking a nation-leading position on this issue, and I am interested in hearing the experiences of other jurisdictions.

As the evidence of harm continues to mount, it is incumbent on governments to act to protect our children.