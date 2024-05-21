Pluto7 Unveils Gen AI Agents for SAP Ahead of Sapphire Event: Use-Case-based AI Integration with Google Cloud in 2 Days
Using our rapid deployment methodology, we are able to deploy Gen AI agents in 2 days with the right preparation solving use cases that matter - Demand, Inventory, Defects & more, ensuring quick ROI.”MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses today face an unprecedented challenge: the relentless growth of data. The ability to tap into this data is now a top priority, as it holds the key to strategic decision-making and competitive advantage.
— Manju Devadas, CEO of Pluto7
Generative AI Agents are revolutionizing this landscape by automating complex workflows and providing real-time insights. However, unlocking their full potential requires deep platform expertise and the ability to connect the dots across different functions—from sales, marketing, and supply chain to finance.
Pluto7 is addressing this problem by enabling enterprise users with flexible decision intelligence platforms that support an end-to-end journey—from data foundation to multimodal insights enabled by Generative AI Agents.
As the Sapphire event approaches, Pluto7 will showcase cutting-edge innovations designed to empower SAP users to achieve new levels of operational efficiency and decision-making excellence. These solutions include several key enhancements tailored to meet the needs of SAP users:
1) Real-Time Data Ingestion: Real-time data ingestion from SAP S/4HANA and other SAP Line of Business (LoB) solutions into BigQuery is facilitated, ensuring that SAP users have immediate access to the most current data, which supports faster and more accurate decision-making.
2) SAP BW to BigQuery Migration: The platform architecture supports seamless migration from SAP BW to BigQuery. With solution accelerators designed to maximize the value extracted from data quickly, SAP users can transition smoothly and start benefiting from advanced analytics without significant downtime.
The Glassbox platform provided by Pluto7 allows data and business teams to collaborate to solve complex challenges. Supported by Cortex and Datasphere, the robust platform architectures integrate data from supply chain, sales, marketing, and finance, creating a comprehensive master data management platform. Pluto7’s specialized platforms deliver targeted solutions:
1) CX Sense: Automates marketing and sales decisions, providing insights that drive customer engagement and sales effectiveness.
2) Konnect Manufacturing: Designed for manufacturing environments, this platform identifies defects and streamlines quality control workflows.
3) Planning in a Box: Focused on supply chain optimization, this platform automates supply chain decisions and inventory control workflows.
Master E2E Planning Agent.
Complete visibility to supply chain heads and the ability to drill down into specific areas to optimize the entire supply chain from procurement to delivery.
- Demand Planning Agent: Captures over 250 external demand signals and automatically adjusts rolling forecasts. Powered by CX Sense
- Supply Network Planning Agent: Automatically tracks lead time lags across the network and optimizes inventory levels. Powered by Planning in a Box 3.0
- Production Planning Agent: Tracks defects through Vision AI and course-corrects production processes. Powered by Konnect Manufacturing 3.0
Planning in a Box 3.0: Gen AI Agent for Supply Chain Optimization
Gen AI Agents for supply chain management are enabled within 48 hours through Planning in a Box 3.0. This platform ingests real-time data from SAP systems, allowing demand planners to ask natural language questions and receive instant, accurate responses. Routine tasks such as creating forecasts and generating dynamic reports based on real-time data are automated, significantly reducing the time spent on data wrangling and empowering planners to focus more on strategic decision-making.
Konnect Manufacturing 3.0: Gen AI Agent for Manufacturing Teams
Konnect Manufacturing 3.0 integrates real-time operational data from SAP S/4HANA with unstructured data from cameras, sensors, and AR glasses, providing a holistic view of the manufacturing floor. This platform allows end users to query factory data in natural language, analyze data in real-time to predict potential equipment failures, optimize production schedules, and ensure quality control standards are consistently met.
Pluto7 is dedicated to empowering SAP users with the latest in AI and data analytics technology, ensuring that they are well-equipped to meet the demands of today's dynamic business environment. Visit Pluto7 at Sapphire to learn more about transforming SAP experiences with Google Cloud's powerful analytics and AI solutions.
About Pluto7: Pluto7 is an industry leader in providing AI-powered data analytics solutions for enterprises. With its expertise in AI, cloud computing, and data management, Pluto7 empowers businesses to make better decisions, optimize processes, and drive innovation.
