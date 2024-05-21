Awaji Island's Nijigen no Mori to Hold Collaboration Event with Anime "SPY×FAMILY"

© Tatsuya Endo / Shueisha / SPY×FAMILY Production Committee

"SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: Heartthrob Maze and Flower Park" Runs from Saturday, April 20th for a Limited Period

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori, Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; Representative Director: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) which operates the anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" on Hyogo Prefecture's Awaji Island, will hold a collaboration event with TV anime "SPY×FAMILY" for a limited period. "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: Heartthrob Maze and the Flower Park" will begin Saturday, April 20th.

Nijigen no Mori will unveil two new areas: the interactive "Heartthrob Maze" and a "Flower Park" where visitors can enjoy taking photographs with characters who will appear in special flower-themed outfits.

Additionally, the park has released a key visual for the event. The theme of this special illustration is "flowers". It features eight characters from the anime series.

Further details will be available from March on the official Nijigen no Mori website.



■ About "SPY×FAMILY"

The series is set in a world of fierce information warfare. Secret agent "Twilight" has a new mission: in order to avoid the outbreak of war with the neighboring country, he must infiltrate a gathering at an elite school and make contact with this target. But to do that, he needs a family. "Twilight" transforms himself into ordinary citizen Loid Forger and soon finds a wife a daughter. What he doesn't know is that his daughter Anya is a psychic who can read people's minds, and his wife Yor is a deadly assassin. This family full of secrets takes on the daunting challenge of achieving world peace in a hit spy comedy.

Serialized in Shonen Jump+ since March 2019, Tatsuya Endo's original manga has received dozens of awards. The series' 12 volumes have collectively sold over 34 million copies (as of December 2023).

Season 1 of the anime adaptation began airing in April 2022, having been brought to TV screens by an unusual joint production between WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks. The collaboration was spurred by high expectations born from the manga's extraordinary popularity. With a team of eminent industry staff helmed by director Kazuhiro Furuhashi, a cast of beloved voice actors including Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Saori Hayami, and Kenichirou Matsuda, and opening and ending songs by Official Hige Dandism and Gen Hoshino (Cour 1), as well as BUMP OF CHICKEN and yama (Cour 2), the anime became one of the biggest hits of 2022.

A second season began airing in October 2023. It adapts the "Cruise Adventure Arc", a particularly popular section of the manga, in extraordinary scale and features Ado's "Kura Kura" as its opening song, with Vaundy's "Todome no Ichigeki feat. Cory Wong" providing the closing theme.

The series' first movie, "SPY×FAMILY CODE: White", with original work, supervision, and character drafts by author Tatsuya Endo, has been screening in movie theaters and proving a hit at the box office. Anime series Season 1 director Kazuhiro Furuhashi returned as animation advisor for the movie, with Season 1 assistant director Takashi Katagiri taking the lead this time. Screenwriter Ichirō Ōkouchi provides a completely original story. Following the popularity of "Mixed Nuts", Official Hige Dandism were once again selected to provide a theme for the movie. It will feature their song "SOULSOUP". On the day of the premier, it was announced that Gen Hoshino would provide the ending theme with his song "Hikari no Ato", reuniting the artists from the anime's Season 1. The move generated a great deal of buzz.

■ Summary of "SPY×FAMILY in Nijigen no Mori: Heartthrob Maze and the Flower Park"

Dates: Saturday, April 20th - Sunday, October 20th

Location: Anime park Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park),

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Content: Nijigen no Mori will unveil two new areas for a limited-run collaboration event with TV anime "SPY×FAMILY" - the interactive "Heartthrob Maze" and "Flower Park" where visitors can enjoy taking photographs with characters who will appear in special flower-themed outfits.

*Further details will be available from March on the official Nijigen no Mori website.

Opening hours: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

*Opening hours may vary depending on the season.

*Please see the official Nijigen no Mori website for details.

Notes: - Information correct at time of writing but may be subject to change.

- Latest updates will be published on the official website.

URL： https://nijigennomori.com/en/spy_family/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc. Nijigen no Mori Management Office Tel: 0799-64-7061

■ Overview of Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, Within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

Since 2008, Pasona Group has been collaborating with local government agencies and organizations on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture in various initiatives aimed at attracting human resources to the island, taking a unique approach to regional revitalization. Following the prefectural government's call for private business proposals for the development of Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, the "Awaji Manga & Anime Project" was selected in 2013. Since then, in the expansive 134.8 hectares of beautiful natural parkland, a number of new facilities have been created and developed with the aim of revitalizing the region through tourism.