International Trade Council Launches Online Academy Offering Free Courses and Certifications

Free Online Courses and Certifications in International Trade Now Available for All, Offered by the International Trade Council Academy.

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Trade Council is thrilled to announce the launch of the International Trade Council Academy, an innovative online learning platform providing free courses and certifications to everyone interested in international trade, import, export, trade finance, foreign direct investment, logistics, and supply chains. This initiative aims to democratize access to high-quality education and empower individuals and businesses globally.

Access Free Courses and Certifications:

Starting today, learners can enroll in a variety of comprehensive courses designed by industry experts. The Academy offers courses that cover critical aspects of international trade, including:

- Intellectual Property Rights in Global Trade

- Trade Finance for First Time Exporters

- Supply Chain Basics

Each course is 100% online, allowing participants to learn at their own pace and earn a free certificate of completion from the International Trade Council. These courses are designed to provide practical knowledge and skills that can be directly applied to enhance career prospects and business operations.

Key Features of the International Trade Council Academy:

- Open to Everyone: No membership with the International Trade Council is required to access the courses.

- Flexible Learning: Courses are designed to fit into busy schedules, with the flexibility to learn anytime, anywhere.

- Expert Instruction: Benefit from the guidance and insights of seasoned professionals in the field of international trade.

- Interactive Content: Engage with interactive modules, real-world examples, case studies, and quizzes to reinforce learning.

New courses will be added weekly, ensuring a continuous expansion of topics and insights relevant to the dynamic world of international trade.

How to Enroll:

To begin your learning journey, visit https://www.internationaltrade.academy or access it directly via https://www.tradecouncil.org. Enrollment is simple and free, providing immediate access to all available courses.

About the International Trade Council:

The International Trade Council is a global peak-body chamber of commerce dedicated to promoting and supporting foreign direct investment and international trade. Through its various initiatives, the Council provides valuable resources, networking opportunities, and educational programs to businesses and individuals worldwide.