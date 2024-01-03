International Centre for Trade Transparency & Monitoring and Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture Sign Landmark MOU

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Centre for Trade Transparency & Monitoring (ICTTM) is excited to announce a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA). This strategic partnership is focused on providing ICFA's members with priority access to ICTTM's cutting-edge software tools, ADAMkyc and ADAMftd, enhancing their capabilities in trade transparency and compliance.

The International Centre for Trade Transparency is currently developing ADAMftd (Advanced Data Analytics and Modeling for Foreign Trade Data), a platform powered by artificial intelligence that aims to revolutionize international commerce by providing users with unparalleled insight and transparency into global supply chains. This innovative software application will provide direct end-user access to a plethora of information for businesses and governments to make informed decisions and predict market trends.

ADAMftd will utilize the billions of historical and real-time trade data points to forecast the future of trade. With our platform, businesses will have access to customer and competitor data, including paid prices, transaction history, supply and demand data, and forecasting capabilities. In addition, ADAMftd will facilitate supply chain modeling and authentication, enabling over 300 million businesses worldwide to comply with new global supply chain regulations.

This collaboration marks an important step in ICTTM's ongoing efforts to empower organizations in the food and agriculture sectors with advanced technological solutions designed to facilitate their growth and access to new markets. The MOU, signed today, aligns with both organizations' commitment to integrating innovative tools and practices into the global trade landscape.

The Hon. David Wells, Chairman of ICTTM, was enthused about the collaboration stating, "This MOU with ICFA is a significant step towards our shared goal of enhancing global food and agriculture trade. We are excited to collaborate with ICFA and contribute to sustainable and transparent agricultural trade practices."

About ICFA

The Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture is the apex body in India, working on business, policy, and development agendas in the food and agriculture sectors. With a focus on trade facilitation, partnerships, technology, and agribusiness services, ICFA plays a crucial role in representing the interests of key stakeholders at the national level and facilitating India’s global engagement in these sectors.

About ICTTM

The International Centre for Trade Transparency & Monitoring is at the forefront of promoting transparency and compliance within the realm of international trade. With a focus on technological innovation and data analysis, ICTTM's initiatives are geared towards creating a more transparent, secure, and efficient global trade environment.

