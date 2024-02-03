ICTTM and Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Beirut and Mount Lebanon Sign MOU to Advance Trade Data Analysis and Supply Chain Mapping

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Centre for Trade Transparency & Monitoring (ICTTM) is proud to announce a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Beirut and Mount Lebanon (CCIA-BML). This MOU, effective today, marks a pivotal moment in ICTTM's expansion, as it is the first partnership with a Lebanese organization, highlighting the company's growing global influence.

Under this MOU, member SMEs of the Beirut Chamber will gain priority access to ICTTM's new and innovative tools, ADAMkyc and ADAMftd. These tools are being built as platforms, designed to enhance vital capabilities in key areas such as trade data analysis, market price and demand forecasts, locating active buyers and suppliers, supply chain mapping, KYC (Know Your Customer) and trade compliance. This collaboration is a testament to ICTTM's commitment to empowering organizations with advanced technological solutions, facilitating growth and access to new markets in the trade sector.

The Hon. David Wells, Board Chairman of the ICTTM, was pleased with this new partnership, stating, "We are very glad to collaborate with the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Beirut and Mount Lebanon. This MOU is a significant step towards our shared goal of enhancing global trade practices. We are excited to cooperate with CCIB and contribute to sustainable and transparent trade practices in Lebanon and beyond."

The Hon. Rabih Sabra, Director General of the CCIA-BML added, “As Beirut chamber, we are pleased to sign this MOU with ICTTM and we hope that it would pave the way for a fruitful mutual collaboration and contribute to enhancing the business activity of our member SMEs and Lebanese enterprises at large”.

About CCIA-BML

The Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Beirut and Mount Lebanon is a non-profit private organization working for the public benefit. Established in 1887, CCIA-BML is a key player in the Lebanese economy, providing essential services to around 15,000 enterprises in Beirut and Mount Lebanon. The Chamber plays a crucial role in policy advocacy, promoting exports, and driving economic growth within the country.

About the ICTTM

The International Centre for Trade Transparency & Monitoring is at the forefront of promoting transparency and compliance within the realm of international trade. With a focus on technological innovation and data analysis, ICTTM's ADAMkyc and ADAMftd platforms are geared towards creating a more transparent, secure, and efficient global trade environment.