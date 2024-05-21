IRVINE & ROBERTS VINEYARDS IS THRILLED TO BE INCLUDED IN THE BEAR CREEK WINE TRAIL

Irvine & Roberts Vineyard

ASHLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irvine & Roberts Vineyards are thrilled to be included in the Bear Creek Wine Trail. Just five miles from the heart of downtown Ashland, Irvine & Roberts Vineyards offers some of Oregon’s most thrilling and award winning Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays in a panoramic setting. From the owners of The historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Kelly and Duane Roberts invite you to visit the tasting room, enjoy local delicious pairings and take in the breathtaking views.

Nestled amidst the picturesque convergence of the Cascade and Siskiyou mountain ranges lies Irvine & Roberts Estate Vineyards, spanning an impressive 46 acres. Perched at an elevation of 2,100 feet with a northeastern exposure, our estate benefits from unique soil compositions and refreshing breezes, creating an ideal environment for cultivating cool-climate varietals such as Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Additionally, we proudly cultivate small quantities of Pinot Meunier and Gamay Noir.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, our primary mission is to craft wines imbued with authentic character and a distinct sense of place. Every grape is meticulously tended to in our estate vineyards, hand-harvested, and carefully fermented in either barrel or small lots. With a sense of pride and excitement, we proudly introduced our first-ever traditional method Sparkling Wine from the esteemed 2018 vintage in 2023. Garnering an impressive 96 points from Wine Enthusiast, this release stands as a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence. While we are grateful for the recognition, it fuels our determination to continue pushing the boundaries and crafting outstanding wines.

The Irvine & Roberts Vineyard Tasting Room:

1614 Emigrant Creek Road, Ashland, Oregon 97520 (541) 482-9383 | www.irvinerobertsvineyards.com

The Bear Creek Wine Trail Passport:

https://bearcreekwinetrail.com/portfolio/irvine-roberts-vineyards/