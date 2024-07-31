CBE Political Action Fund Announces Black LGBTQ+ and Allies Community Call for Kamala Harris
EINPresswire.com/ -- The CBE Political Action Fund is excited to announce a groundbreaking event: the Black LGBTQ+ and Allies Community Call for Kamala Harris. This pivotal gathering aims to unite our diverse community in rallying support for Vice President Kamala Harris’s historic campaign to become the 47th President of the United States. Additionally, we will celebrate and support the numerous Black LGBTQ+ individuals who are running for office in the upcoming election cycles.
This unique event provides an opportunity to come together, share our voices, and demonstrate our collective strength. By participating, you will:
• Support Vice President Harris: Join us in championing Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, a bid that holds immense significance for the Black LGBTQ+ community and beyond.
• Empower Future Leaders: Stand in solidarity with Black LGBTQ+ candidates striving to make a difference in various political arenas. Your support can help them achieve success and bring about much-needed change.
• Engage with Influential Figures: Hear from a dynamic lineup of speakers, including activists, elected officials, celebrities, and other prominent figures dedicated to advancing our community’s causes.
Don’t Miss Out!
This is an event you won’t want to miss! Join us as we unite to make our voices heard and our presence felt. By coming together, we can amplify our impact and drive meaningful change.
The Black LGBTQ+ and Allies Community Call for Kamala Harris is more than just an event—it’s a movement. It’s a chance to stand up, be counted, and show that our community is a powerful force for progress. Together, we can help elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States and support Black LGBTQ+ candidates ready to lead us into a brighter future.
Event Details:
• Date and Time: August 8, 2024, at 8:00 PM (EST)
• Registration Information and Event Schedule: https://tinyurl.com/CBEHarris24
Stay updated by visiting our website and following our social media channels. Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to be inspired. We can’t wait to see you there!
For more information, visit http://Cbepoliticalactionfund.com or contact us at info@cbepoliticalactionfund.com.
CBE Political Action Fund
Empowering Black LGBTQ+ Voices
CBE Political Action Fund Team
