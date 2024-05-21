Unify Dots Partners with Docentric to Enhance Advanced Reporting for Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP
Microsoft solutions partner Unify Dots partner with Docentric to offer advanced reporting capabilities for Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP
We are thrilled to partner with Docentric to bring innovative reporting solutions to our customers”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global business solutions provider and Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner - UNIFY Dots, announced today that is has entered a strategic partnership with Docentric in delivering reporting and document automation capabilities of Docentric Advanced Reporting with Microsoft’s latest Enterprise Cloud based ERP platform, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management.
— Sandeep Walia, Chief Executive Officer
This partnership brings together Unify Dots' expertise in Microsoft Dynamics with Docentric's advanced reporting capabilities to deliver unparalleled value to customers.
Docentric AX enhances Microsoft Dynamics 365 document automation and reporting by simplifying design and greatly extending print destinations. It enables end users to effortlessly customize report templates in Word, increasing flexibility and reducing both time and costs of customization. Docentric supports multiple output formats and delivery methods, providing unparalleled convenience in document generation. As an add-on built into D365, it ensures optimized performance, enhanced security, and streamlined deployment.
"We are thrilled to partner with Docentric to bring innovative reporting solutions to our customers," said Sandeep Walia, CEO of Unify Dots.”
"We are excited to collaborate with Unify Dots to empower businesses with advanced reporting solutions," said Jurij Leskovec, Docentric founder and CEO. "Our partnership will enable businesses to streamline their reporting processes and deliver professional documents with ease, enhancing efficiency and productivity."
About UNIFY Dots
Unify Dots is a Global business solutions provider specializing in Microsoft Dynamics Business Applications, Data & AI and App Development. Headquartered in Seattle, United States, Unify Dots has presence in Australia & New Zealand, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries. For more information, please visit https://unifydots.com/.
About Docentric
Docentric is headquartered in Slovenia. They specialize in providing advanced reporting solutions to all kind of businesses worldwide. Their flagship software, Docentric AX, integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365, offering enhanced document generation capabilities. With a focus on user-friendly design and customization options, Docentric empowers businesses to streamline their reporting processes and create professional documents effortlessly. For more information, please visit https://ax.docentric.com/.
Shanelle Gavina
Unify Dots
+1 425-528-0389
