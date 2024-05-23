WiseCleaner Released Wise ImageX – An AI-Powered Image Editing Tool
Wise ImageX is a first-class image editing software that helps users repair, enlarge, swap faces, compress, colorize, and perform other image operations.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseCleaner, a leading software company, has recently announced the release of their latest product – Wise ImageX. This tool harnesses AI technology to provide users with effective assistance in editing images. Here are some special features of Wise ImageX.
AI-Driven Photo Restoration
Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to repair old, blurry, worn, faded, and damaged photos and bring them back to their original quality. Wise ImageX provides an easy way to repair photos, transforming them into crisp, high-quality images.
High-Resolution Imaging
Unlike other tools that often result in pixelated or blurry images when scaled up, Wise ImageX manages to maintain high quality, allowing for enlarge images to remarkable sizes—2x, 4x, or even 8x their original scale without losing detail. Upgrade old, low-resolution photos to high - resolution.
Efficient Image Compression
Achieve up to 80% reduction in file size without altering dimensions or quality. This tool supports PNG, JPG, APNG, and WEBP formats, providing lossless compression by lowering the color bit depth.
Additional Features
Wise ImageX offers an array of tools including Smart Eraser, Face Swap, and Picture Colorization, amongst others. WiseCleaner is committed to continuous innovation and enhancement of Wise ImageX, promising users a forward-looking experience.
About Wise ImageX
Wise ImageX is dedicated to providing user-friendly and effective photo editing and enhancement solutions that simplify and elevate the way users interact with images. Perfect for both novice users and seasoned professionals, Wise ImageX is the ultimate tool for all your image enhancement needs.
Access Wise ImageX and learn more details: https://www.wisecleaner.com/wise-imagex.html
About WiseCleaner
Since 2012, WiseCleaner has been on a mission to provide productive and creative system software products and the most intimate services to consumers around the world. After more than 10 years of continuous efforts, WiseCleaner owns more than 20 product patents now, including Wise Care 365, Wise Duplicate Finder, and Wise Data Recovery, and has become a leader in the software program industry. With a pragmatic attitude and professional team, today, consumers from more than 90 different countries/regions use WiseCleaner products and give high praise and support.
Press Release
WiseCleaner
press@wisecleaner.com