Lucetta Wins 2023 “Lighting Partner of the Year” Award from the Home Technology Specialists of America (HTSA)

RENO, NEVADA, U.S.A, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucetta, the specification-focused linear lighting brand from Elemental LED, won the 2023 “Lighting Partner of the Year” award from the Home Technology Specialists of America (HTSA). HTSA, the premier organization for Custom Integrators in the United States, presented the award at their Fall Conference in Dallas. This prestigious award recognizes exceptional manufacturers who invest in the growing Custom Integrator community, helping them expand their business into high-performance connected lighting.

“This award reflects the focus and dedication with which we have approached HTSA members, listening to them and helping them shine in new and expanded ways with their customers,” said Paul Irwin, Elemental LED’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are thankful for the focus and support of the HTSA organization, and excited about where this channel is heading.”

Lucetta engineers, manufactures, and sells high-performance linear LED that works perfectly in today’s tech-enabled homes and businesses. Beyond Custom Integration, Lucetta and its sister brand Diode LED are firmly established as leading low-voltage linear product lines for architectural specification, electrical distribution, and more.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through the Lucetta and Diode LED brands. Based in Reno, Nevada, the company supports lighting innovation around the globe. U.S.-based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service and support. The company holds patents in diverse fields including optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, digital control systems, and related components.

About Home Technology Specialists of America (HTSA)

Home Technology Specialists of America (HTSA) is an international trade consortium of the finest residential technology retail and custom integration specialists across the U.S. and Canada. HTSA members design, specify, install and service the finest premium, high-performance technology solutions for the residential and commercial channels. Today's sophisticated networked systems demand a highly trained, professional installation specialist. Whether it’s smart home automation, dedicated media rooms & theaters, lighting fixtures & systems, or high-res whole-house AV networks - HTSA members will professionally interface products and integrate sub-systems with compelling designs for the home, at the office, or on the go. HTSA is proudly member-owned and offers industry-best programs with the leading technology brands. With a renowned team of brilliant educators on staff who create unparalleled proprietary educational programs, HTSA is instrumental in driving the success of all consortium members. To learn more visit www.htsa.com or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.