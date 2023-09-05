Elemental LED Promotes Key Roles in Sales and Training

These promotions reflect the best of the Elemental LED culture through their steadfast commitment to personal development and improving the industry.”
— Paul Irwin, Chief Revenue Officer at Elemental LED

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of linear LED lighting and related products, today announced two internal promotions: one for Sales West and the other for Senior Training Manager. This announcement is in response to increasing demand for linear lighting on the west coast and aims to bolster customer knowledge and adoption.

Adam Klein - Regional Sales West
Mr. Klein has over 20 years of experience in lighting as a manufacturer's representative and as a leading salesperson for the Western United States.

Cameron Girgus - Sr. Training Manager
With a background in manufacturing representation and sales, Mr. Girgus has played a vital role in shaping Elemental LED’s premier training program for customers nationwide.

“These promotions reflect the best of the Elemental LED culture through their steadfast commitment to personal development and improving the industry”, Said Paul Irwin, Chief Revenue Officer at Elemental LED. “Both of these team members continue to champion our four pillars of Focus, Urgency, Collaboration, and Accountability.”

About Elemental LED:
Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through the Lucetta and Diode LED brands. Based in Reno, Nevada, the company supports lighting innovation around the globe. U.S.-based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service and support. The company holds patents in diverse fields including optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, digital control systems, and related components.

