MPD Investigating Northwest Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest, D.C.

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, at approximately 3:28 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1200 block of V Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

On Monday, May 20, 2024, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Devon Sharp of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24074444