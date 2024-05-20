MPD Arrests Two Teens for an Armed Carjacking Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two teenagers involved in an armed carjacking in Northeast.

On Friday, May 17, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s moped. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene on the moped. Detectives requested the assistance of the Air Support Unit who located the suspects on the moped and guided the detectives to their location where they apprehended the suspects.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, two 16-year-old juvenile males, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

CCN: 24074226

