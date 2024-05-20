Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,667 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Two Teens for an Armed Carjacking Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two teenagers involved in an armed carjacking in Northeast.

On Friday, May 17, 2024, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s moped. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene on the moped. Detectives requested the assistance of the Air Support Unit who located the suspects on the moped and guided the detectives to their location where they apprehended the suspects.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, two 16-year-old juvenile males, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.

CCN: 24074226

###

You just read:

MPD Arrests Two Teens for an Armed Carjacking Offense

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more