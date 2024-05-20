Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for Northeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in reference to a robbery.

 

On Monday, May 20, 2024, at approximately 12:55 a.m., the victim was walking in the 3100 block of 8th Street, Northeast, when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect began punching the victim causing the victim to drop their phone. The suspect picked up the phone and fled.

 

Responding officers located and arrested the suspect. 34-year-old Malik Martin-El, of Northeast was charged with Robbery (Force & Violence).

 

CCN: 24075395

###

