Celebration of Life to Honor Cyrus Wong-Weissman

man playing electric guitar with band and banner in the background

Cyrus Wong-Weissman

A celebration of life to honor Cyrus Wong-Weissman will be held at Beginnings in Briceland on Sunday, May 26, starting at 1 p.m. 

Before cancer took his life, Cyrus expressed the wish that his friends from Humboldt/Mendocino and the Bay Area gather to celebrate him through music and good times. If you knew and loved Cyrus, please join us.

Here are the details one more time:

Date: Sunday, May 26

Time: 1 – 8pm (Food starting at 1pm, speakers at 2pm, music at 3:30pm)

Location: Beginnings in Briceland, CA (Address is 5 Cemetery Rd, Redway, CA. Helpful directions can be found here: https://beginningsbriceland.org/contact/)

Food: Main dishes will be catered, but it will be potluck style for salads and sides.

Volunteers: Need volunteers to help set up and take down. Please email [email protected] if you can help.

To rsvp to the Facebook event, go here: https://www.facebook.com/events/942987627363744/

To read the obituary we published previously, go here: https://kymkemp.com/2024/01/09/cyrus-wong-weissman-a-talented-and-prolific-musician-bass-player-producer-and-sound-engineer/

We look forward to gathering with you.

