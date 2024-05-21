Iconic Actress Elizabeth Gorcey's Masterpiece Honored in Prestigious Divergent Synthesis Exhibition

Elizabeth Gorcey "Effects of War" by Elizabeth Gorcey

For those curious about where Elizabeth Gorcey from "FOOTLOOSE" is today, she is now showcasing her creative side with her inspiring artwork.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Gorcey, a versatile artist, has been selected to present her extraordinary artwork “Effects of War” at the Divergent Synthesis Juried Group Exhibition by Launch LA & the Korean Cultural Center LA. This one-of-a-kind piece, which delves into the 'human condition' in the context of war, will be on view from May 2nd, 2024, until May 31st, 2024, at 5505 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036. The competition, juried by Dr. Virginia Moon, PhD, the Associate Curator of Korean Art at LACMA, and Peter Frank, the Associate Editor for Visual Art Source and former Senior Curator at the Riverside (CA) Art Museum, rigorously selected from over one thousand pieces of artwork to present only the most transformative entries. Gorcey is thrilled to be part of such a talented group.

“Thank you, Korean Cultural Center LA, in partnership with Launch LA, James Panozzo, and the wonderful curators Peter Frank and Virginia Moon, for including ‘Effects of War’ in your exhibition ‘Divergent Synthesis,’ Gorcey exclaims. “I am fascinated with the 'human condition' that we are all a part of; more specifically with how each of us experiences and sees ourselves, each other, and the world on our collective journey.”

Divergent synthesis, scientifically defined as a complex molecular process combining different components to create new compounds, is reimagined by KCCLA, and LAUNCH LA, on a conceptual level, informs the KCCLA. This interpretation aligns with contemporary art and draws inspiration from cultural influences. The Divergent Synthesis exhibition unites artists from across Southern California, showcasing a rich tapestry of diverse practices that blend various experiences, backgrounds, influences, media, materials, and methods to form new, cohesive works of art. These artists and their creations capture the essence of the current era, offering a genuine perspective to view, interpret, and document contemporary culture.

Director Sangwon Jung stated that over 300 artists submitted 1,300 works for this open-call group exhibition. Through a fair judging process, 40 pieces by 34 artists were chosen for the final exhibition. He emphasized that this exceptional event offers a unique opportunity to appreciate the diverse artistic expressions of Southern California artists, bringing people together to celebrate the region's rich cultural diversity.

For those who want to see more of Gorcey's work "Effects of War," the talented artist says this piece was selected for display at the Oceanside Museum from June 7th to September 15th, 2024. This exhibition explores representational art reshaped by abstraction, web-based imagery, and socio-political concerns in response to contemporary life. Inspired by John Seed’s books, including "Disrupted Realism: Paintings for a Distracted World," the exhibition aligns with OMA’s mission to showcase Southern California artists.

Elizabeth Gorcey has dedicated her life to pursuing intriguing art, compelling stories, and amplifying authentic voices. In her personal and professional endeavors, she channels her boundless creative energy into passions that allow her to entertain, support, explore, and nourish. From acting, directing, and producing to painting and working in documentary, narrative, and multimedia formats, Gorcey has followed her instincts to become a formidable creative force.

To learn more about Elizabeth Gorcey and her transformative artistic creations, click here: https://egorcey.com/