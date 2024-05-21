Nussbaum Center’s Access to Capital Program Continues it Record of Success

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship logo Previewed Inc. Logo

Previewed Inc. becomes the 3rd start up to receive funding as part of the Nussbaum Center's Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs: Reducing Barriers program.

My experience with the program was invaluable. The knowledge and connections gained through the program have been instrumental in our business.” — Brian Glover, Founder and CEO of Previewed Inc.