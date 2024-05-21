Nussbaum Center’s Access to Capital Program Continues it Record of Success
Previewed Inc. becomes the 3rd start up to receive funding as part of the Nussbaum Center's Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs: Reducing Barriers program.
My experience with the program was invaluable. The knowledge and connections gained through the program have been instrumental in our business.”GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship’s (NCFE) program “Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs: Removing Barriers” continues it record of success with Previewed Inc.
— Brian Glover, Founder and CEO of Previewed Inc.
Brian Glover, Founder and CEO of Previewed Inc., is the most recent $10,000 MICRO award winner. Previewed Inc. helps connect people with their dream jobs, leveraging the latest technology and industry insights to help job seekers stand out from the crowd and showcase their unique value.
“My experience with the program was invaluable,” said Brian Glover. “It not only provided me with crucial insights into accessing capital but also offered a supportive community that encouraged networking and learning. The knowledge and connections gained through the program have been instrumental in our business.”
Brian first participated in the Fall 2023 Access to Capital cohort. He received positive feedback from NC Idea and was encouraged to reapply in the Spring. Brian took the feedback, reapplied and was awarded $10,000 for his business.
“When we launched the Access to Capital program, information shared with us by NC Idea was applicants who did not receive funding but did receive positive feedback were not reapplying,” said Lisa Hazlett, NCFE President. “One of the metrics that we are now tracking is reapplications. Brian and Previewed, Inc. are a great example of why it’s important to take the feedback and try again.”
Previewed Inc. joins other Nussbaum Center awardees Elaka Treats and graduate Guerrilla RF. Shafna Shamsudden of Elaka Treats received a $10,000 MICRO award in the Fall of 2023 while Ryan Pratt and Guerrilla RF received a $50,000 SEED award in 2014.
First National Bank supplies mentors for NCFE’s Access to Capital program, providing valuable assistance that will increase the success rate of small businesses applying for grants.
“First National Bank has been a great community partner,” said Sam Funchess, CEO of NCFE. “Not only have they invested their money in the small business ecosystem, but they have also invested their time and expertise. We firmly believe that with the right tools, the right resources, and the right guidance we can reduce small business failures. First National Bank is helping us make that vision a reality.”
Applications are now open for the Nussbaum Center’s Fall 2024 Access to Capital program. The Fall 2024 workshops are scheduled for July 30th, August 6th and August 13th from noon to 1:30PM. Lunch is provided.
All workshops are in person at the Nussbaum Center and mandatory. Startups interested in applying should go to https://nussbaumcfe.com/application. A business plan and financials are required. Deadline for program applications is Friday, June 21st. Space is limited.
About the Nussbaum Center
The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and a supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow.
The Steelhouse, adjacent to the existing NCFE small business incubator, is a major redevelopment project that will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure and create an estimated 600 jobs. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneurs, food producers and the neighboring community. For more information: https://nussbaumcfe.com/.
