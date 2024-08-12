Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,914 in the last 365 days.

The Nussbaum Center Welcomes New Board Member

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship sun logo with text

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship logo

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship announced the addition of Kevin Cooke to its Board of Directors.

Kevin’s passion is reflected in his drive to help people.”
— Lisa Hazlett
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE) announced the addition of Kevin Cooke to its Board of Directors.

Whether he’s helping his team of Atlantic Bay Mortgage bankers or shouting calls from the dugout, coaching is Kevin’s passion. He has a servant leadership style based on 4 key pillars: excellence, integrity, passion and loyalty.

“Ownership whether a business or real estate is the most efficient way to create wealth and change lives,” said Sam Funchess, NCFE CEO. “In Kevin’s role with Atlantic Bay Mortgage, he works daily to assist clients and partners in changing their lives and achieving the American Dream of home ownership.”

Lisa Hazlett, NCFE’s President, noted that: “Kevin’s passion is reflected in his drive to help people. A passion that we look forward to sharing with our Associates.”

About the Nussbaum Center

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and a supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow.

The Steelhouse, adjacent to the existing NCFE small business incubator, is a major redevelopment project that will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure and create an estimated 600 jobs. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneurs, food producers and the neighboring community. For more information: https://nussbaumcfe.com/.

Lisa Hazlett
The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship
+1 336-379-5001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

The Nussbaum Center Welcomes New Board Member

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more